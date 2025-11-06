EG4 Electronics Partners with Molecule Systems to Deliver Intelligent Energy Management and Scalable Platform Control

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EG4 Electronics, a leading innovator in residential and commercial energy storage solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Molecule Systems, a U.S.-based energy software company specializing in edge-based distributed energy resource (DER) orchestration, automated controls, and cloud services.

“Our mission has always been to make advanced energy systems accessible, reliable, and affordable,” said James Showalter, CEO of EG4 Electronics. Share

The collaboration marks a major milestone in EG4’s evolution from a hardware manufacturer to a software-defined energy platform, providing customers with a smarter, more seamless experience across energy storage, load management, and home appliances.

Building on EG4’s recent $2 billion domestic content procurement agreement with LG Energy Solutions for high-capacity LFP batteries, the partnership accelerates the company’s delivery of tier-one software capabilities, empowering both DIY and professional channels with enterprise-grade performance, flexibility, and control.

“Our mission has always been to make advanced energy systems accessible, reliable, and affordable,” said James Showalter, CEO of EG4 Electronics. “Partnering with Molecule gives us the software foundation to match the scale of our hardware ambitions, enabling faster innovation, seamless device integration, and a superior customer experience across every product we offer, while positioning EG4 to unlock the full value stack through virtual power plants.”

Molecule’s infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platform, originally developed for aerospace and defense-grade reliability, will power EG4’s next generation of energy management capabilities. Anchored by the MOS350 edge operating system, its architecture delivers real-time orchestration and optimization of DERs to maximize performance and value for both customers and the grid. For EG4, this enables software-hardware decoupling, interoperability across DERs, streamlined commissioning, and centralized fleet management with full visibility, alerts, and reporting.

“EG4’s hardware roadmap and service offerings are moving fast, and they need reliable, flexible software that can stay ahead of the market,” said Adam Boucher, CEO of Molecule Systems. “Our platform gives them the tools to deploy, manage, and optimize at scale, not just for batteries, but for an entire ecosystem of DER devices.”

“This partnership unifies our expanding ecosystem under one intelligent platform,” said Clinton O'Neill, VPP & DER Development Manager at EG4 Electronics. “With Molecule, we’re combining full site control across batteries, HVAC, and future EV charging with access to utility and wholesale markets. Reliable site control and dispatch is what gives DERs real grid value, and together we’re setting a new benchmark for performance.”

“Our collaboration with EG4 showcases exactly what Molecule was designed for,” said Shavaj Kallamkote, CTO of Molecule Systems. “Our Infrastructure-as-a-Service model lets hardware companies rapidly deploy advanced energy applications without the time and risk of building software from scratch, enabling partners like EG4 to deliver truly software-defined energy solutions at scale.”

With production volumes expected to reach 15,000–30,000 systems over the next 18 months, the partnership positions EG4 to lead in scalable, interoperable, and software-driven energy management—setting a new standard for performance, reliability, and customer experience across the distributed energy landscape.

To learn more, visit EG4Electronics.com.

About EG4 Electronics

EG4 Electronics is a U.S.-based leader in inverter and energy storage technology, delivering high-performance, accessible solutions for residential and commercial applications. With a growing portfolio spanning batteries, inverters, and load control devices, EG4 is redefining the modern energy ecosystem through innovation and customer-focused design. Empowering energy independence for everyone is at the core of EG4’s mission — whether achieving full energy autonomy, ensuring backup power, or optimizing energy use across homes, businesses, RVs, and off-grid applications. (https://eg4electronics.com/)

About Molecule Systems

Molecule Systems builds the control and intelligence infrastructure that powers the distributed grid. Delivered through an Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) model, Molecule embeds directly into OEM product lines—providing the edge-based software foundation that makes batteries, inverters, EV chargers, and other distributed energy resources (DERs) flexible, intelligent, and revenue-generating. Its hybrid edge-cloud platform connects devices, data, and AI in real time, enabling OEMs to modernize their software and participate in Virtual Power Plant (VPP) programs while supporting utilities and aggregators with reliable, fleet-level orchestration across the distributed grid. (https://www.moleculesystems.com/)