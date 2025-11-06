JBK Group Partners with Voltage Park and Matrice.ai For Vision AI Factory Deployments Across Qatar

DOHA, Qatar--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garnet Technologies WLL, the IT & Software Services arm of JBK Group that specializes in IT Software Services, Security, and Safety and Automation, today announced a strategic partnership with Matrice.ai and Voltage Park to power AI transformation with their Vision AI Factory. The fully integrated hardware and software platform lets enterprises deploy and scale customized AI systems quickly in numerous verticals including real-time safety analytics, facial detection and identification, perimeter and intrusion detection, flare and PPE detection, vehicle and license-plate recognition, crowd and queue management, and asset-condition monitoring.

The partnership enables Garnet Technologies to roll out advanced vision AI applications across energy, industrial, and public-sector environments with the Vision AI Factory platform, a joint collaboration between Matrice.ai and Voltage Park. The Vision AI Factory combines Matrice.ai’s domain expertise in vision AI systems with Voltage Park’s world-class AI infrastructure and enterprise-grade software stack for deploying, integrating, and operating production workloads.

“This collaboration is part of Qatar’s growing push toward intelligent infrastructure and AI transformation,” said Jagdish Rajan, Managing Director, Garnet Technologies. “With AI, video systems can evolve from passive monitoring to actionable intelligence. By integrating AI models that continuously learn from real-world environments and dynamically improve detection accuracy, our platform delivers smarter insights, faster anomaly response, and operational efficiency at a national scale, moving far beyond traditional fixed-template analytics.”

“Matrice.ai’s expertise in vision models turn live video into precise, real-time insights with vertical-specific solutions across multiple industries,” said Amar Krishna, Co-Founder of Matrice.ai. “By uniting JBK Group’s deep integration expertise, our domain knowledge, and Voltage Park’s AI infrastructure, we’re creating a blueprint for how enterprises can create actionable intelligence from real-world vision data.”

“Voltage Park’s mission is to help enterprises transform data into business intelligence using AI,” said Saurabh Giri, Chief Product and Technology Officer of Voltage Park. “We are thrilled to partner with JBK Group and Matrice.ai to provide the AI infrastructure backbone in Qatar for deploying Matrice.ai vision models in a modular, cohesive, and fully integrated hardware-software stack with no security and data privacy trade-offs.”

About JBK Group

JBK Group is a diversified conglomerate headquartered in Qatar, with operations spanning multiple countries. The Group’s businesses extend across real estate and hospitality, facility management, power and infrastructure construction, advanced ELV system integration, and IT and software services. Leveraging its deep presence in critical infrastructure and technology domains, JBK Group is now catalyzing the next leap in national surveillance and security intelligence -- powered by AI.

About Garnet Technologies

Garnet Technologies, headquartered in Qatar, specializes in transforming electronic security surveillance, industrial and building automation into fully actionable intelligence, leveraging AI architecture and continuous learning data models.

About Voltage Park

Voltage Park accelerates the AI transformation enterprises need to build complete, customized AI systems - under one hood. Using the models, tools, frameworks, hardware and orchestration layers of their choice, we empower innovators and enable enterprises to transform data into actionable intelligence. Backed by $1 billion in equity funding, Voltage Park operates 6 Tier 3+ U.S. data centers and supports leading AI innovators worldwide.

About Matrice.ai

Matrice.ai is a Vision AI Factory platform that helps enterprises deploy and scale computer-vision applications seamlessly across cameras, devices, and cloud infrastructure. The platform enables real-time intelligence for industries including energy, logistics, retail, and public safety.