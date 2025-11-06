-

JBK Group Partners with Voltage Park and Matrice.ai For Vision AI Factory Deployments Across Qatar

DOHA, Qatar--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garnet Technologies WLL, the IT & Software Services arm of JBK Group that specializes in IT Software Services, Security, and Safety and Automation, today announced a strategic partnership with Matrice.ai and Voltage Park to power AI transformation with their Vision AI Factory. The fully integrated hardware and software platform lets enterprises deploy and scale customized AI systems quickly in numerous verticals including real-time safety analytics, facial detection and identification, perimeter and intrusion detection, flare and PPE detection, vehicle and license-plate recognition, crowd and queue management, and asset-condition monitoring.

The partnership enables Garnet Technologies to roll out advanced vision AI applications across energy, industrial, and public-sector environments with the Vision AI Factory platform, a joint collaboration between Matrice.ai and Voltage Park. The Vision AI Factory combines Matrice.ai’s domain expertise in vision AI systems with Voltage Park’s world-class AI infrastructure and enterprise-grade software stack for deploying, integrating, and operating production workloads.

“This collaboration is part of Qatar’s growing push toward intelligent infrastructure and AI transformation,” said Jagdish Rajan, Managing Director, Garnet Technologies. “With AI, video systems can evolve from passive monitoring to actionable intelligence. By integrating AI models that continuously learn from real-world environments and dynamically improve detection accuracy, our platform delivers smarter insights, faster anomaly response, and operational efficiency at a national scale, moving far beyond traditional fixed-template analytics.”

“Matrice.ai’s expertise in vision models turn live video into precise, real-time insights with vertical-specific solutions across multiple industries,” said Amar Krishna, Co-Founder of Matrice.ai. “By uniting JBK Group’s deep integration expertise, our domain knowledge, and Voltage Park’s AI infrastructure, we’re creating a blueprint for how enterprises can create actionable intelligence from real-world vision data.”

“Voltage Park’s mission is to help enterprises transform data into business intelligence using AI,” said Saurabh Giri, Chief Product and Technology Officer of Voltage Park. “We are thrilled to partner with JBK Group and Matrice.ai to provide the AI infrastructure backbone in Qatar for deploying Matrice.ai vision models in a modular, cohesive, and fully integrated hardware-software stack with no security and data privacy trade-offs.”

About JBK Group

JBK Group is a diversified conglomerate headquartered in Qatar, with operations spanning multiple countries. The Group’s businesses extend across real estate and hospitality, facility management, power and infrastructure construction, advanced ELV system integration, and IT and software services. Leveraging its deep presence in critical infrastructure and technology domains, JBK Group is now catalyzing the next leap in national surveillance and security intelligence -- powered by AI.

About Garnet Technologies

Garnet Technologies, headquartered in Qatar, specializes in transforming electronic security surveillance, industrial and building automation into fully actionable intelligence, leveraging AI architecture and continuous learning data models.

About Voltage Park

Voltage Park accelerates the AI transformation enterprises need to build complete, customized AI systems - under one hood. Using the models, tools, frameworks, hardware and orchestration layers of their choice, we empower innovators and enable enterprises to transform data into actionable intelligence. Backed by $1 billion in equity funding, Voltage Park operates 6 Tier 3+ U.S. data centers and supports leading AI innovators worldwide.

About Matrice.ai

Matrice.ai is a Vision AI Factory platform that helps enterprises deploy and scale computer-vision applications seamlessly across cameras, devices, and cloud infrastructure. The platform enables real-time intelligence for industries including energy, logistics, retail, and public safety.

Contacts

Press contacts
Voltage Park
Frances Fedoriska
press@voltagepark.com

Industry:

Voltage Park

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Press contacts
Voltage Park
Frances Fedoriska
press@voltagepark.com

More News From Voltage Park

Voltage Park Launches Its AI Factory: A Faster Path to AI Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voltage Park today announced its AI Factory preview launch. The fully integrated hardware and software platform lets enterprises deploy and scale customized AI systems quickly while avoiding the learning curve, high costs, data privacy tradeoffs, and model/vendor lock-in associated with current AI infrastructure platforms. Enterprises can now focus on generating value from their data without the heavy lifting of building and managing complex AI stacks and operati...

Matrice.ai Accelerates Mission to Industrialize Real-Time Vision AI with Strategic Funding Led by Voltage Park

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Matrice.ai, which builds modular Vision AI Factories for real-world environments, today announced a strategic expansion of its seed funding round led by Voltage Park with participation from Ax3.ai, Plug and Play Ventures, and a syndicate of prominent industry angel investors. Matrice.ai’s factory platform is already powering hundreds of live cameras for enterprises in the energy, retail, and public sectors in the Middle East and the Philippines. This funding roun...

Voltage Park Addresses Kubernetes Complexity for AI Developers with New Managed Offering

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voltage Park launches Managed Kubernetes to simplify AI workload deployment on GPU clusters—no deep Kubernetes expertise required....
Back to Newsroom