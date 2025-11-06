CELUS and NextPCB Establish Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI-Driven Electronics Design and Manufacturing

MUNICH & SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CELUS, the developer of a leading AI-assisted electronics design platform, and NextPCB, a globally recognized PCB manufacturing and assembly service provider, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at streamlining the electronics development lifecycle from concept to mass production.

Through this partnership, NextPCB users will gain access to the CELUS Design Platform for seamless idea creation, intelligent component selection and automatic schematic generation. By integrating CELUS automation with NextPCB’s advanced production capabilities, engineers can move from design to manufacturing faster and with greater reliability. The result is a simplified, end-to-end workflow that reduces manual effort, minimizes supply chain risks and accelerates time to market.

"We are excited to partner with CELUS,” said Ivy Li, Head of International Business at NextPCB. “This collaboration connects design and manufacturing in a way that benefits engineers and product developers worldwide. By combining CELUS’s AI-driven design capabilities with NextPCB’s manufacturing expertise, we are helping customers move from idea to production with unmatched efficiency and confidence."

With the CELUS Design Platform, engineers can begin a design by entering system requirements or a simple text prompt, transforming high-level technical requirements into validated schematic prototypes in hours instead of weeks. Powered by its proprietary CUBO™ knowledge base, CELUS automates the selection of optimal, compatible components and provides real-time insights into pricing, lifecycle status and availability that help engineers proactively mitigate risks, such as obsolescence or supply disruption before procurement.

CELUS ensures compatibility with downstream processes by generating industry-standard Bill of Materials (BOM) files and offering native export capabilities to leading EDA tools. This seamless integration enables engineers to transition effortlessly from design to layout and then directly into NextPCB's one-stop manufacturing solutions, including instant quoting, rapid PCB fabrication, reliable component sourcing and high-quality assembly.

"At CELUS, we believe in empowering the entire electronics ecosystem,” said Tobias Pohl, Co-Founder and CEO at CELUS. “This partnership with NextPCB gives engineers a direct bridge from intelligent design creation to trusted manufacturing. Together, we are enabling a faster, more reliable path from concept to production that will dramatically accelerate time to market for our customers."

About CELUS

CELUS is the pioneer in AI-driven electronics design automation. The CELUS Design Platform empowers engineers to design circuits faster and more efficiently by transforming technical requirements into schematics in record time. Using the CELUS Design Assistant, the platform generates a complete system architecture, suggests ready-to-use schematics, and outputs complete EDA projects. Supported by the proprietary CUBO™ component knowledge base, CELUS enables automation, intelligent component selection and seamless integration with industry-standard EDA tools. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, CELUS is committed to empowering the $1.4 trillion electronic component industry through innovation and digital transformation.

Website: https://www.celus.io

About NextPCB

Founded in 2011, NextPCB is a global leader in reliable and affordable PCB manufacturing and assembly, and has become a household name for dependable, cost-effective electronics. From rapid prototyping to mass production, NextPCB serves over 166 countries and regions from 6 factories in China, delivering the optimal balance of cost, speed and quality by pairing cutting-edge technology and digitization with a commitment to personalized customer engagement.

Website: https://www.nextpcb.com