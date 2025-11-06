Inter IKEA Group Announces Forest Investment as Part of 100M Euro Commitment to Climate Action

SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With forests among the most effective tools for removing CO₂ from the atmosphere, this project will focus on conserving, restoring and reforesting a total portfolio of approximately 4,000 hectares of deforested or low-productive pastureland in the states of Paraná and Santa Catarina within the Atlantic Forest biome. This initiative will enable IKEA to test a scalable model, with the aim of expanding future investments.

“In IKEA, we recognise our responsibility as a major user of wood and strive to lead by example in responsible forest management - extending our efforts beyond the wood we source for our own business. This project explores how reforestation, restoration, and responsible forest management can help mitigate climate change by capturing and storing carbon in land, plants, and eventually products. Our goal is to demonstrate that productive forestry, conservation and restoration not only can coexist, but can thrive together,” says Ulf Johansson, Global Head of Raw Materials for Inter IKEA Group.

Inter IKEA Group is partnering with BTG Pactual Timberland Investment Group (BTG Pactual TIG), one of the world’s largest timberland managers and a leader in advancing climate and environmental benefits through responsible forest management. With significant experience in large-scale forest restoration and reforestation in Brazil, BTG Pactual TIG will play a crucial role in the design and execution of the program, bringing deep expertise to help deliver measurable climate impact, biodiversity protection, and long-term economic viability.

“We appreciate Inter IKEA Group for taking meaningful action to enhance the sustainability of its supply chain by investing in the protection, restoration and responsible management of forests in this critical biome. IKEA is showing the kind of leadership we need much more of, and we’re proud to partner with an organisation that shares our commitment to creating lasting positive outcomes for climate and environmental. At TIG, we’ve long believed that innovative approaches like this can deliver meaningful results for people, nature, and climate at scale, and we’re looking forward to demonstrating the results of this work,” says Gerrity Lansing, Head of BTG Pactual TIG.

The Atlantic Forest is one of the most deforested biomes in Brazil, with only 13% of its original area remaining. This project will protect parts of its 4,000 hectares for the restoration of natural forests or habitats, while the remaining land will be divided between pine farms, and the protection and improved management of existing forests, with the aim of achieving certification under the Forest Stewardship Council™ (FSC) standards.

The commercial pine farms will provide sustained economic activity and job opportunities for nearby communities, while supporting the restoration and conservation of the land. To ensure accountability, actual carbon uptake, as well as the impact on biodiversity, water, soil, and social dimensions, will be continuously measured and independently verified throughout the project.

An advisory panel, comprised of experts with long-standing experience working with leading global and local NGOs, will support this project, helping to shape impact criteria, foster academic partnerships, and identify risks and opportunities for deeper community engagement.

“The careful planning of business activities in the territories has always been very important. Today, the impacts of climate change are impossible to ignore, with extreme events growing stronger and more frequent every day. We are pleased to collaborate with IKEA on this project, especially considering the sustainability aspects of the initiative, focusing on the conservation of biodiversity and water resources,” said Miriam Prochnow, Co-Founder, Apremavi*.

IKEA has an ambitious target to halve absolute emissions across the value chain, by 2030, compared to the baseline year FY16, and to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. In addition, IKEA is working to enhance carbon removal and storage to support broader climate mitigation efforts.

* Apremavi, part of the advisory panel for the project, was founded in Brazil in 1987, and has grown to become one of the most effective and wide-reaching environmental organisations in the country. Their mission is to defend, preserve and recover the environment and cultural values, seeking sustainability in all dimensions and improving the quality of life in the Atlantic Rainforest and other biomes.

About Inter IKEA Group Inter IKEA Group includes Inter IKEA Systems B.V., IKEA of Sweden AB, IKEA Supply AG and IKEA Industry AB related businesses. Inter IKEA Holding B.V. is the holding company for the Inter IKEA Group.

About the IKEA franchise system The IKEA retail business is operated through a franchise system with franchisees that are authorised to market and sell the IKEA product range within specified geographical territories. Inter IKEA Systems B.V. is the owner of the IKEA Concept and worldwide IKEA franchisor, who also assigns different IKEA companies to develop the product range, supply products and deliver communication solutions. Today, 13 different groups of companies have the right to own and operate IKEA sales channels under franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V.