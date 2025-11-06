PowerFlex, LA County ISD, and LACDA Celebrate New EV Charging at Carmelitos Public Housing Development to Expand Equitable Access in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerFlex, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Internal Services Department (ISD) and the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA), celebrated the installation of new Level 2 electric vehicle charging stations at the LACDA Carmelitos community in Long Beach today. The installation includes 20 Level 2 ports and supports Los Angeles County’s goal of installing 15,000 EV chargers on County properties by 2035, expanding equitable access for residents and the wider community.

Hosted at the Carmelitos Community Center, the “Charge Up Carmelitos!” event featured remarks from both public- and private-sector partners. Ten of the new chargers will serve Carmelitos residents and are accessible to the public, while the remaining 10 chargers are designated for LACDA fleet operations, all supporting a broader clean transportation initiative on site. Additional projects include DC Fast charging for a community shuttle and a solar carport capable of powering EV charging.

“Today’s event is a powerful example of public–private partnership delivering real, local benefits. Working with LA County ISD and LACDA, we’re making EV charging more reliable and accessible for residents and the community at large — while building the scalable infrastructure needed to meet the County’s clean transportation goals,” said Raphael Declercq, CEO of PowerFlex.

“As the County’s energy lead department, our role is to ensure that our decarbonization strategy is deeply rooted in social equity. The Carmelitos project site represents more than just an EV charging deployment; it symbolizes the County’s commitment to prioritizing sustainable infrastructure in historically underserved communities. This project, driven by a strong multi-agency partnership, paves the way for a more accessible future for the County,” said Michael Owh, Director of the County of Los Angeles Internal Services Department.

“The successful execution of this project is a testament to the powerful collaboration between ISD, LACDA, PowerFlex and the William C. Velasquez Institute. By deploying affordable electric vehicle technology, we are directly advancing the County’s goal of facilitating the transition to cleaner transportation for all residents. This community-centered initiative serves as a scalable blueprint for expanding sustainable mobility throughout the County,” said Minh Le, General Manager of the County of Los Angeles Internal Services Department Energy and Environmental Service.

“The LACDA has made a deliberate commitment to integrating sustainability features into its infrastructure improvements, including the installation of solar panels at several public housing sites. Today, we are proud to celebrate this new partnership that brings EV charging stations to Carmelitos, which will advance access to sustainable transportation not only for our residents but for the community as well,” said Emilio Salas, LACDA Executive Director.

Built with PowerFlex technology and supported by Southern California Electric’s Charge Ready program, the Carmelitos chargers highlight how coordinated investment, community-focused design, and innovative partners can achieve near-term emissions reductions and long-term resilience. ISD and LACDA are working together on additional projects at other sites to further expand access to affordable, reliable EV charging for residents.

About PowerFlex

PowerFlex is a clean technology solutions company making the transformation to carbon-free electrification and transportation possible. Our adaptive energy optimization platform PowerFlex X™ monitors, controls, and co-optimizes onsite assets like EV chargers, solar, energy storage, and microgrids — reducing overall energy costs through patented algorithms that maximize distributed energy resources.

PowerFlex is the second-largest installer of commercial solar in the United States, with over 500 megawatts (MW) of total solar capacity plus 50+ megawatt-hours (MWh) of battery energy storage. Combined, our solar and energy storage projects offset 460,000 metric tons of CO 2 each year. We also manage more than 50,000 EV chargers nationwide, making us the second-largest EV charging provider in the U.S. in terms of Level 2 port management.

PowerFlex is backed by EDF power solutions and Manulife Investments.

Visit powerflex.com for more information and connect with us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About LA County Internal Services Department

The Internal Services Department (ISD) is a general services organization that supports the County of Los Angeles by providing a range of support services to other County departments in the areas of purchasing, contracting, facilities, information technology, and other support services, such as energy and environmental (EES) programs management, parking, and mail services. ISD administers high-impact public programs, including SoCalRen, Electrifyze (which promotes Electric Vehicle adoption), and EBD Program. ISD has also been designated by the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors as the lead department for residential broadband service and digital equity initiatives. For more information on ISD, visit isd.lacounty.gov.