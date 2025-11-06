North Mississippi Health Services Chooses NRC Health to Elevate Care Experiences and Community Engagement

LINCOLN, Neb. & TUPELO, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--North Mississippi Health Services (NMHS), a regional leader serving 24 counties across north Mississippi and northwest Alabama, has selected NRC Health as its long-term partner in healthcare experience management and strategic improvement.

Through its eight North Mississippi Medical Center hospitals, more than 70 primary and specialty care clinics, four nursing homes, and telehealth services, NMHS has a long tradition of improving health outcomes for its communities. Guided by its mission to continuously improve the health of the people of the region and its vision to provide the best patient- and family-centered care in America, NMHS is known for a culture rooted in innovation, collaboration, and its CARES values of compassion, accountability, respect, excellence, and a friendly smile.

The new partnership with NRC Health includes Market Insights and Patient Experience solutions, giving NMHS access to powerful tools that will elevate consumer understanding, streamline provider and patient feedback, and support data-informed decisions across the health system.

“Our goal at NMHS is to create exceptional experiences for every person, at every touchpoint,” said Melody Poole, Chief Quality Officer at NMHS. “Partnering with NRC Health enables us to consolidate platforms, focus on what matters most, and equip our teams with the tools and insights they need to drive real improvement. We are thrilled about the alignment between our mission and NRC’s.”

Kim Marlatt, Chief Marketing Officer at NMHS, added, “We were looking for more than just a vendor. We were looking for a partner. NRC Health’s team listened to our goals, brought forward relevant solutions, and worked alongside us from day one. They understood our need for deeper insights and greater efficiency, and they delivered.”

“NRC Health is honored to work alongside North Mississippi Health Services,” said Helen Hrdy, Chief Operating Officer at NRC Health. “They are an organization deeply committed to their patients, providers, and communities. We’re proud to offer them the tools, service, and partnership that will support their journey to continuous growth and transformative care.”

Trent Green, Chief Executive Officer at NRC Health, emphasized the importance of collaboration: “North Mississippi Health Services has an extraordinary legacy of innovation and community commitment. Their dedication to patient- and family-centered care aligns perfectly with NRC Health’s mission of Human Understanding. We are honored to stand beside NMHS as they advance their vision, elevate experiences, and continue improving health outcomes for the people they serve.”

The NMHS–NRC Health partnership is now underway, with implementation efforts supporting systemwide leadership engagement, cross-functional alignment, and early wins in patient experience and operational improvement.

About North Mississippi Health Services

North Mississippi Health Services is dedicated to being the provider of the best patient- and family-centered care that is convenient, cost-efficient, and of the highest quality. North Mississippi Health Services provides acute, diagnostic, therapeutic, and emergency services through North Mississippi Medical Center hospitals, primary and specialty care clinics, nursing homes, and telehealth services. NMMC-Tupelo, our flagship hospital, is home to the only Level 2 trauma center in north Mississippi.

About NRC Health

For more than 40 years, NRC Health (NASDAQ: NRC) has led the charge to humanize healthcare and support organizations in their understanding of each unique individual. NRC Health’s commitment to Human Understanding helps leading healthcare systems get to know the patients, families, consumers, employees, and communities they serve on a human level. Guided by its uniquely empathic heritage, human-centered approach, unmatched national market research, and emphasis on consumer preferences, NRC Health is transforming the healthcare experience, creating strong outcomes across the healthcare journey.

NRC Health has received the 2025 Best in KLAS Award for Healthcare Experience Management. This recognition independently validates NRC Health’s relentless pursuit of excellence in healthcare through innovation and deep partnerships, bringing together its comprehensive experience management platform, advanced technology, and proven techniques to drive the most human healthcare experiences.

For more information, email info@nrchealth.com or visit www.nrchealth.com.