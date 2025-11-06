PRISM Vision Group Marks Milestone in National Expansion with Spokane Eye Clinic Affiliation

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PRISM Vision Group (PRISM), a leading provider of general ophthalmology and retina practice management services, announced that it closed a transaction with Spokane Eye Clinic, through which Spokane Eye Clinic joins PRISM Vision Group’s network of affiliated practices.

This affiliation marks an important milestone in PRISM’s commitment to expand its geographic footprint, previously concentrated in the mid-Atlantic region, and create a comprehensive, national retinal and ophthalmology platform. This follows McKesson’s April 2025 acquisition of PRISM as part of the company’s Oncology & Multispecialty segment.

“Spokane Eye Clinic has a storied history of excellence in eye care and is an ideal flagship affiliate for us in the Northwest,” said Dr. Steven Madreperla, chief executive officer of PRISM Vision Group. “With a growing team of 27 eye care specialists, including specialists in retina, glaucoma, cornea, cataract surgery, pediatrics, and optometry - with four clinic locations, active clinical trials, and a state-of-the-art dedicated ambulatory surgery center, Spokane has developed a thriving, patient-centered, integrated care model that mirrors what we are building at PRISM.”

PRISM Vision Group will empower Spokane Eye Clinic to build on its legacy and continue its growth trajectory. “Spokane Eye Clinic opened in 1955 as a community-focused, eye care practice in downtown Spokane. Last year, our 70th year in existence, we saw more patients than any other year in our history,” said Andrew Cheek, M.D., a retina specialist with Spokane Eye Clinic. “Throughout all of our growth,” Dr. Cheek continued, “we have remained singularly committed to our mission of serving our communities.”

Through the affiliation with PRISM Vision Group, Spokane Eye Clinic will:

Fund expansion and meet rising patient demand while retaining strong physician leadership Create new operational efficiencies and maximize value: Access PRISM’s streamlined billing, payor contracting, IT, and revenue cycle workflows, and reduce pharma, clinic, and surgical supply costs through PRISM and McKesson’s enhanced services

“Aligning with PRISM Vision Group is the next logical step for us,” said Dr. Cheek. “They offer one-of-a-kind expertise in practice operations and growth that will help us to deliver exceptional, patient-centered eye care for the region at a greater scale.”

About PRISM Vision Group

At PRISM Vision Group, we are passionate about helping community ophthalmology and retina practices become centers of excellence, supporting physicians to deliver world-class, comprehensive eye care to patients. Our commitment to cultivating an unrivaled practice environment for affiliated doctors and employees is unwavering. With this new affiliation and a rapidly growing network of more than 200 providers, 96 offices, eight state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery centers, and robust research and teaching programs, we are redefining the standard of care every day.

PRISM Vision Group provides practices with access to vital resources and proven business strategies, all backed by McKesson’s robust infrastructure that facilitates a harmonious balance between exceptional patient care and operational success. This powerful collaboration allows doctors to dedicate their efforts to what truly matters most: enhancing the health and vision of their patients and advancing the science of eye care.