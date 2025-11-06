altafiber Teams Up with eero, Launches eero Business Solution

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--altafiber Business is partnering with eero, an Amazon company, to bring small and medium-sized businesses the same seamless connectivity that millions of homes already enjoy —enhanced with features tailored specifically for business environments.

altafiber offers 2 gigabit internet speeds to more small and medium-sized businesses in Greater Cincinnati than any other provider. Adding eero Business to altafiber’s Business Internet delivers a powerful solution for organizations that are increasingly relying on Wi-Fi to access cloud applications, collaboration tools, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

eero Business pairs eero mesh Wi-Fi systems with purpose-built software designed to help small to medium-sized businesses grow. The solution delivers:

Business-grade performance – Paired with fiber internet from altafiber, it provides a strong, reliable connection that supports all endpoints, from POS systems to video conferencing.

– Paired with fiber internet from altafiber, it provides a strong, reliable connection that supports all endpoints, from POS systems to video conferencing. Easy management – Simple setup and intuitive tools to reduce operational costs and minimize downtime.

– Simple setup and intuitive tools to reduce operational costs and minimize downtime. Guest Wi-Fi – Keep employee devices, business-critical systems, and guests separate and secure with up to four customizable networks.

– Keep employee devices, business-critical systems, and guests separate and secure with up to four customizable networks. Wi-Fi Management Portal – Offer visitors a personalized guest Wi-Fi experience with elevated user insights.

– Offer visitors a personalized guest Wi-Fi experience with elevated user insights. Strong security – Built-in protections help safeguard sensitive information and keep devices secure.

“Whether you’re running a coffee shop, a law firm, a retail store, or a multi-office operation, eero Business from altafiber helps keep your team productive, your data secure, and your customers connected,” said Joe Putnick, Vice President of Strategy and Innovation at altafiber. “By teaming up with eero, altafiber is giving business owners a network they can trust—without the complexity.”

“eero Business takes the best parts of eero — including simple setup, incredible performance, and security you can trust — and layers on tools that let businesses thrive,” said Mark Sieglock, Executive Vice President of Software and Services at eero. “eero Business provides businesses with a custom branded captive portal helping their guests get online, network firewall rules to protect their point of sale and employee traffic, and improved reliability with Internet Backup. I’m thrilled for eero to team up with altafiber to bring eero Business to their SMB customers.”

altafiber is the leading provider of fiber-based connectivity solutions in Greater Cincinnati, backed by more than 150 years of communications experience. The company offers fiber-based services to nearly 100% of business and single-family home addresses in the region.

About altafiber

Cincinnati Bell is now doing business as “altafiber” in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. altafiber delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic network including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. altafiber also provides service in Hawai’i under the brand Hawaiian Telcom. In total, the company can deliver gigabit Internet to more than 1 million addresses in the territories it serves. For more information, please visit www.altafiber.com and www.hawaiiantel.com.