-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Rating to MP 2023 LLC, Series 2025-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a preliminary rating to one series of notes issued by MP 2023 LLC, Series 2025-1, an inland marine vessel lease ABS transaction. MP 2023 LLC, Series 2025-1 is Maritime Partners’ second ABS securitization comprised entirely of inland marine vessels. The transaction structure is a master trust, and as such, the indenture permits the issuance of additional classes and series of notes. The Series 2025-1 Notes represents the Issuer’s second issuance from MP 2023 LLC following the issuance of the Series 2023-1 Notes which closed on May 19, 2023.

Maritime Partners, founded in 2015, is a maritime leasing company primarily focusing on vessels operating on inland waterways under the Jones Act, in addition to experience across other sectors including coastal marine and great lakes, as well as international shipping and shipbuilding.

Proceeds from the Series 2023-1 Notes facilitated the acquisition of 316 vessels at the time of closing. The Series 2025-1 Notes will be used to acquire a portfolio of an additional 281 inland marine vessels, comprised of 253 barges (61.9% by value) and 28 towboats (38.1% by value). The cumulative acquisitions are hereafter referred to as the Portfolio and will include 595 inland marine vessels, comprised of 538 barges (63.9% by value) and 57 towboats (36.1% by value). The weighted average age of the Portfolio is approximately 8.9 years, and the weighted average remaining term of the initial charters is approximately 2.9 years.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1012119

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Michael Lepri, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-3389
michael.lepri@kbra.com

Oluwatobi Tofade, Associate
+1 646-731-1277
oluwatobi.tofade@kbra.com

Alan Greenblatt, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2496
alan.greenblatt@kbra.com

Sam Kwak, Director
+1 646-731-1319
sam.kwak@kbra.com

Kenneth Martens, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3373
kenneth.martens@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Michael Lepri, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-3389
michael.lepri@kbra.com

Oluwatobi Tofade, Associate
+1 646-731-1277
oluwatobi.tofade@kbra.com

Alan Greenblatt, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2496
alan.greenblatt@kbra.com

Sam Kwak, Director
+1 646-731-1319
sam.kwak@kbra.com

Kenneth Martens, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3373
kenneth.martens@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to BLP 2025-IND2

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA announces the assignment of preliminary ratings to three classes of BLP 2025-IND2, a CMBS single-borrower securitization. The collateral for the transaction will be a $620.0 million floating rate, interest-only mortgage loan. The loan is expected to have an initial two-year term with three, one-year extension options and require monthly interest-only payments. In addition to the first mortgage there will be $132.0 million of mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by...

KBRA Assigns Rating to JAB Holdings UK Ltd. and Affirms Ratings for Prosperity Subsidiaries Following Acquisition by JAB Holding Company

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA removed from Watch Developing and affirmed the A- insurance financial strength ratings (IFSRs) of S.USA Life Insurance Company, Inc., National Western Life Insurance Company, SBLI USA Life Insurance Company, Shenandoah Life Insurance Company, and Prosperity Life Assurance Limited with Stable Outlooks. KBRA assigned a BBB- Issuer rating to JAB Holdings UK Ltd. with a Stable Outlook. The BBB- Issuer rating of Prosperity Group Holdings, LP (PGH) was removed from Wat...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to SCF Equipment Leasing 2025-2

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to eight classes of notes issued by SCF Equipment Leasing 2025-2 LLC and SCF Equipment Leasing Canada 2025-2 Limited Partnership (collectively SCF 2025-2), an equipment ABS transaction. SCF 2025-2 represents the 14th equipment ABS transaction sponsored by Stonebriar Commercial Finance LLC (SCF or the Company). Additionally, SCF services the Granite Park 2023-1 transaction, which is an equipment ABS backed by collateral originated and s...
Back to Newsroom