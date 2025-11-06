KBRA Assigns Preliminary Rating to MP 2023 LLC, Series 2025-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a preliminary rating to one series of notes issued by MP 2023 LLC, Series 2025-1, an inland marine vessel lease ABS transaction. MP 2023 LLC, Series 2025-1 is Maritime Partners’ second ABS securitization comprised entirely of inland marine vessels. The transaction structure is a master trust, and as such, the indenture permits the issuance of additional classes and series of notes. The Series 2025-1 Notes represents the Issuer’s second issuance from MP 2023 LLC following the issuance of the Series 2023-1 Notes which closed on May 19, 2023.

Maritime Partners, founded in 2015, is a maritime leasing company primarily focusing on vessels operating on inland waterways under the Jones Act, in addition to experience across other sectors including coastal marine and great lakes, as well as international shipping and shipbuilding.

Proceeds from the Series 2023-1 Notes facilitated the acquisition of 316 vessels at the time of closing. The Series 2025-1 Notes will be used to acquire a portfolio of an additional 281 inland marine vessels, comprised of 253 barges (61.9% by value) and 28 towboats (38.1% by value). The cumulative acquisitions are hereafter referred to as the Portfolio and will include 595 inland marine vessels, comprised of 538 barges (63.9% by value) and 57 towboats (36.1% by value). The weighted average age of the Portfolio is approximately 8.9 years, and the weighted average remaining term of the initial charters is approximately 2.9 years.

