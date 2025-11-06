November is National Family Caregivers Month: National Life Group Partners With Homethrive to Add Free Caregiver Support

MONTPELIER, Vt. & ADDISON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Life Group has announced a strategic partnership with Homethrive, a leading caregiving support solution. Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health estimates there are 63 million caregivers in the U.S.1 The collaboration aims to provide meaningful relief and resources to families and individuals across the full spectrum of caregiving situations, from childcare and elder care to disability, neurodivergence, and after-loss support.

As part of the partnership, Homethrive’s services will be automatically included with all new eligible 2025 National Life Group FlexLife Indexed Universal Life (IUL) policies2 at no additional cost to policyholders. This new benefit3 helps caregivers navigate daily challenges as well as more complex medical and long-term care situations with confidence. Through Homethrive, policyholders will have:

One-on-one live guidance, coaching, and emotional support from experienced social workers

Concierge assistance to help coordinate care

24/7 digital access to smart tools and expert-vetted resources

Emotional wellness support

Resources for Alzheimer’s and elder care

“Millions of Americans are quietly balancing work, family, and caregiving responsibilities, often with little guidance or support,” National Life Group Vice President of Marketing Linda Goldstein said. “By partnering with Homethrive, we’re making it easier for our policyholders to care for their loved ones without feeling overwhelmed or alone.”

Homethrive has earned national recognition for its innovative approach to caregiver support, blending one-on-one guidance with a tech-enabled platform that helps families make better-informed decisions and maintain quality of life for those they care for.

“This partnership with National Life Group underscores our shared commitment to help families provide smarter support to reduce the time, cost, and stress of caregiving,” said Dave Jacobs, co-founder and co-CEO of Homethrive. “National Life Group has gone the extra mile to empower policyholders to navigate these challenges with greater ease and less disruption to their lives and careers. In doing so, they foster well-being and loyalty that strengthen not only the lives of policyholders and their families, but also the long-term success of their business and distribution partners.”

This initiative reinforces National Life Group’s longstanding commitment to supporting its policyholders through all of life’s journeys — not just with financial products, but with human-centered solutions, including an Alzheimer’s Disease and a fertility journey rider.

National Life has offered living benefits (Accelerated Death Benefit Riders) since the 1950s, providing proven expertise to its policyholders to help build their financial confidence as they navigate through various stages of life.

About National Life Group

National Life Group has been keeping promises since 1848, providing access to flexible, secure life insurance and annuities for families, businesses, educators, and first responders nationwide. With an independent, entrepreneurial spirit, our values are to “Do good, Be good, Make good” for our customers, agents, employees, and the communities we serve. Learn more at NationalLife.com.

About Homethrive

From childcare to elder care, autism to Alzheimer's, and even after loss, Homethrive covers the full spectrum of caregiving challenges from highchair to rocking chair and beyond. Our all-in-one platform blends predictive technology with human connection to deliver proactive, personalized support for every family. Homethrive is offered as an employee benefit by leading employers, and through select health plans and insurance providers. Learn more at www.homethrive.com.

