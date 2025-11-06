Franklin Templeton and Wand AI Forge Multi-Year Strategic Partnership to Advance Agentic AI in Asset Management

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton, today announced a strategic partnership with Wand AI to deploy agentic AI across its platform – marking a significant milestone in financial services innovation. Through its collaboration with Wand AI, the firm has been able to implement agentic AI at scale, powered by Wand’s patented Autonomous Workforce and Agent Management technologies.

“Franklin Templeton has a long history of embracing transformative technologies to stay ahead of industry change,” said Vasundhara Chetluru, Head of AI Platform, Franklin Templeton. “Our partnership with Wand AI brings agentic AI out of the lab and into live production – embedded across research, operations, and transformative initiatives. With strong governance in place, we are demonstrating that AI can deliver secure, scalable, and measurable value.”

Over the past year, Franklin Templeton has deepened its collaboration with Wand AI, evolving from pilot programs to production deployments of intelligent agents across multiple departments. The initial implementation focused on priority use cases within the firm's investment teams. By 2026, Wand-powered agents are expected to be used in key enterprise workflows — supporting investment research, operational efficiency, and digital transformation — all underpinned by rigorous governance and control frameworks.

“At Wand AI, our mission is bold and clear: to elevate AI from experimental technology to a fully integrated, adaptive workforce that drives enterprise-wide transformation and delivers significant business impact. Today's announcement with Franklin Templeton represents a pivotal milestone in this journey, showcasing how AI agents — when properly governed, orchestrated, and deployed as a unified agentic workforce — can seamlessly collaborate with human teams and operate at scale across complex, highly regulated environments to achieve transformative results,” said Rotem Alaluf, CEO, Wand AI.

As financial institutions face increasing pressure to deliver sharper insights, operational excellence, and digital innovation at scale, Franklin Templeton continues to lead with a bold vision for the future. The enterprise-wide deployment enables Franklin Templeton to continuously identify and resolve gaps in AI-driven workflows, allowing for the real-time creation and evolution of complex processes that learn and improve over time.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the company has over 75 years of investment experience and $1.66 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

About Wand AI

Wand AI is the operating system for the agentic workforce — where AI agents are created, executed, orchestrated, and governed as an integral part of enterprise labor. Wand OS empowers seamless collaboration between AI agents and human teams through centralized control, transparency, and continuous productivity optimization.

Backed by foundational patents and live deployments across finance, insurance, energy, and legal sectors, Wand enables enterprises to scale AI labor responsibly, securely, and with measurable impact. Founded in 2023, Wand is headquartered in Palo Alto and New York. Learn more at wand.ai.

Copyright © 2025. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

Global Disclaimer (non-product) – No promotion of products or investment services

This material is intended to be of general interest only and should not be construed as individual investment advice or a recommendation or solicitation to buy, sell or hold any security or to adopt any investment strategy. It does not constitute legal or tax advice. This material may not be reproduced, distributed or published without prior written permission from Franklin Templeton.

The views expressed are those of the investment manager and the comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as at publication date and may change without notice. The underlying assumptions and these views are subject to change based on market and other conditions and may differ from other portfolio managers or of the firm as a whole. The information provided in this material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region or market. There is no assurance that any prediction, projection or forecast on the economy, stock market, bond market or the economic trends of the markets will be realized. The value of investments and the income from them can go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount that you invested. Past performance is not necessarily indicative nor a guarantee of future performance. All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal.

Any research and analysis contained in this material has been procured by Franklin Templeton for its own purposes and may be acted upon in that connection and, as such, is provided to you incidentally. Data from third party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and Franklin Templeton ("FT") has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. Although information has been obtained from sources that Franklin Templeton believes to be reliable, no guarantee can be given as to its accuracy and such information may be incomplete or condensed and may be subject to change at any time without notice. The mention of any individual securities should neither constitute nor be construed as a recommendation to purchase, hold or sell any securities, and the information provided regarding such individual securities (if any) is not a sufficient basis upon which to make an investment decision. FT accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information and reliance upon the comments, opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user.

Products, services and information may not be available in all jurisdictions and are offered outside the U.S. by other FT affiliates and/or their distributors as local laws and regulation permits. Please consult your own financial professional or Franklin Templeton institutional contact for further information on availability of products and services in your jurisdiction.

Issued in the U.S. by Franklin Templeton, One Franklin Parkway, San Mateo, California 94403-1906, (800) DIAL BEN/342-5236, franklintempleton.com. Investments are not FDIC insured; may lose value; and are not bank guaranteed.

Canada: Issued by Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., 200 King Street West, Suite 1500 Toronto, ON, M5H3T4, Fax: (416) 364-1163, (800) 387-0830, www.franklintempleton.ca.

Offshore Americas: In the U.S., this publication is made available by Franklin Templeton, 1395 Brickell Avenue, Suite 1550, Miami, FL. 33131. Tel: (800) 239-3894 (USA Toll-Free), (877) 389-0076 (Canada Toll-Free), and Fax: (727) 299-8736.

Issued in Europe by: Franklin Templeton International Services S.à r.l. – Supervised by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier - 8A, rue Albert Borschette, L-1246 Luxembourg. Tel: +352-46 66 67-1 Fax: +352-46 66 76. Poland: Issued by Templeton Asset Management (Poland) TFI S.A.; Rondo ONZ 1; 00-124 Warsaw. South Africa: Issued by Franklin Templeton Investments SA (PTY) Ltd, which is an authorised Financial Services Provider. Tel: +27 (21) 831 7400 Fax: +27 (21) 831 7422. Switzerland: Issued by Franklin Templeton Switzerland Ltd, Stockerstrasse 38, CH-8002 Zurich. United Arab Emirates: Issued by Franklin Templeton Investments (ME) Limited, authorized and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Dubai office: Franklin Templeton, The Gate, East Wing, Level 2, Dubai International Financial Centre, P.O. Box 506613, Dubai, U.A.E. Tel: +9714-4284100 Fax: +9714-4284140. UK: Issued by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited (FTIML), registered office: Cannon Place, 78 Cannon Street, London EC4N 6HL. Tel: +44 (0)20 7073 8500. Authorized and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Australia: Issued by Franklin Templeton Australia Limited (ABN 76 004 835 849) (Australian Financial Services License Holder No. 240827), Level 47, 120 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000. Hong Kong: Issued by Franklin Templeton Investments (Asia) Limited, 62/F, Two IFC, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong. Japan: Issued by Franklin Templeton Investments Japan Limited. Korea: Issued by Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Co., Ltd., 3rd fl., CCMM Building, 12 Youido-Dong, Youngdungpo-Gu, Seoul, Korea 150-968. Malaysia: Issued by Franklin Templeton Asset Management (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. & Franklin Templeton GSC Asset Management Sdn. Bhd. This document has not been reviewed by Securities Commission Malaysia. Singapore: Issued by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. Registration No. (UEN) 199205211E and Legg Mason Asset Management Singapore Pte. Limited, Registration Number (UEN) 200007942R. Legg Mason Asset Management Singapore Pte. Limited is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. 7 Temasek Boulevard, #38-03 Suntec Tower One, 038987, Singapore.

Please visit www.franklinresources.com to be directed to your local Franklin Templeton website.

Copyright © 2025 Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.