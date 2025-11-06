Ricoh and Neat Announce Global Partnership to Enhance Workplace Collaboration

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ricoh and Neat today announced that they have signed a global partnership agreement to collaborate on advanced audiovisual solutions for modern workplaces. Neat, a global leader in the professional Audio Visual (AV) industry known for its high-quality and innovative video technology, will collaborate with Ricoh, a global leading AV integrator, to expand Ricoh’s portfolio of high-end meeting room solutions, aiming to deliver enhanced workplace experience for customers worldwide. The signed agreement is at the highest tier of Neat’s Global Partner Program, the Mastery level.

Through this partnership, Ricoh will integrate its AV Managed Services (AVMS) with Neat’s industry-leading audio and video technologies, including Neat Board and Neat Bar, running on Neat’s unique AI-driven modular architecture. AVMS is a comprehensive service that supports critical meetings and seminars both on-site and remote, providing integrated equipment management and operational services. By streamlining system operations, AVMS enables customers to eliminate the complexity of system operations, focus on their core business, and create an environment that enhances productivity and creativity. This collaboration is Ricoh’s latest strategic initiative to augment its global capabilities in AVMS, a core offering within Ricoh’s Workplace Experience business.

“Neat’s Global Partner Program has achieved great success to date, and we are thrilled to welcome Ricoh Global to the program,” said Ivar Johnsurd, CTO and Co-founder at Neat. “We share a passion for solving customer challenges in modern workplaces and delivering innovations that shape the future of video collaboration. We look forward to working closely with Ricoh Global to make Neat meeting spaces even more accessible to businesses of all sizes around the world.”

Takahiro Irisa, Senior Corporate Officer and President of Ricoh Digital Services Business Unit, Ricoh Company, Ltd., said “We are delighted to embark on this journey of global partnership with Neat, who shares our vision for workplace innovation and collaboration. As workstyle continues to diversify and evolve, this partnership marks a pivotal step forward in expanding our capabilities to enhance workers’ creativity and empower fulfillment through work and also advancing our Workplace Experiences business. By deepening our collaboration, we are committed to unlocking even greater value to customers seeking excellence in quality and innovation. We look forward to working closely with Neat.”

| About Neat |

Neat brings people together with intelligent, simple video devices built on Neat’s unique, AI-powered modular architecture. Designed for fast installation and effortless scalability, Neat’s devices join forces to bring video meetings and collaboration to spaces of all sizes and use cases. Neat blends robust enterprise-grade quality and manageability with consumer-like ease and flexibility. Neat's pioneering portfolio provides superb audio and video quality for Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet (coming Q4 2025), or BYOD. Neat empowers global teams to connect, collaborate, and thrive so Neat can do their best work. Neat is based in Oslo and has a passionate team around the globe. Explore more at neat.no.

| About Ricoh |

Ricoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation of workplaces, workspaces and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh’s global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies, and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2025, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,527 billion yen (approx. 16.8 billion USD).

It is Ricoh’s mission and vision to empower individuals to find Fulfillment through Work by understanding and transforming how people work so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realize a sustainable future.

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

