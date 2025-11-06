Apex Fintech Solutions and Evergreen Wealth Collaborate to Redefine Digital Wealth Management

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apex Fintech Solutions Inc. (“Apex”), an innovation launchpad for the global investment ecosystem, today announced a strategic collaboration with Evergreen Wealth, a digital, next-generation Registered Investment Advisor (RIA). Evergreen Wealth provides tax-aware investment management and AI-powered financial advice to affluent and high-net-worth clients seeking to improve after-tax outcomes and support building lasting wealth for individuals and families. They selected Apex AscendOS™ to power their investing platform, Dynamic Portfolios™.

Founded by financial services visionary Bill Harris, former CEO of PayPal and Intuit and founding CEO of Personal Capital, Evergreen Wealth provides investors with a hyper-personalized, tax-optimized index of individual securities tuned to their specific goals, risk tolerance, tax rate, and values, to deliver sophisticated, after-tax wealth management once reserved for ultra-high-net-worth clients.

Purpose-built for scalability and flexibility, AscendOS is a real-time, cloud-based investment platform that empowers fintechs, broker-dealers, and wealth management firms to construct next-generation digital experiences by leveraging APIs that can deliver essential functionalities, including digital account setup in seconds, trading capabilities, and real-time custodial data.

“We combine human expertise with AI analytics to create a new model for financial advice. It’s the best of both worlds: experienced advisors plus advanced technology, which is designed to produce better outcomes for our clients,” said Evergreen Wealth founder and CEO Harris. “Apex’s best-in-class digital technology and exceptional service model help us bring our new ideas to market faster, making them a powerful ally as we continue to innovate.”

“Apex AscendOS is the flexible, API-driven platform that allows digital-native firms like Evergreen Wealth to build the future of wealth management,” said Bill Capuzzi, CEO of Apex Fintech Solutions. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with leaders like Bill Harris and the Evergreen Wealth team to bring their vision of a ‘people-plus-technology’ model of wealth management to life. We’re proud AscendOS is the engine that delivers this high-tech, high-touch experience modern investors expect.”

Evergreen Wealth will host a live webinar on December 2, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss year-end tax strategies, including the benefits of using a donor-advised fund. For more information and to register, click here.

About Evergreen Wealth

Evergreen Wealth is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that provides investment management and financial advice to affluent and high-net-worth individuals and families. We build custom-engineered, tax-optimized Dynamic Portfolios for our clients, purposefully designed to deliver higher after-tax performance, and financial advice through the combination of investment advisors and Evergreen Intelligence, an agentic AI advice engine.

Founded by serial fintech pioneer Bill Harris , the Evergreen Wealth team has offices in Miami, FL, Dallas, TX and Raleigh, NC. Follow Evergreen Wealth on LinkedIn or visit evergreenwealth.com to learn more.

About Apex Fintech Solutions

Apex Fintech Solutions provides the tools and services that enable hundreds of clients to launch, scale, and support digital investing for tens of millions of end investors. The company provides essential infrastructure and a comprehensive ecosystem of cloud-based products to enable and streamline trading, wealth management, cost basis, tax reporting, and, through its subsidiary Apex Clearing™, custody and clearing.

For more information, visit the Apex Fintech Solutions website: https://www.apexfintechsolutions.com.