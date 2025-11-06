Securonix Selected as Foundational Technology for Shieldient, a New-Generation AI-First Cybersecurity Services Company

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Securonix, a six-time Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SIEM, today announced a strategic partnership with Shieldient, a next-generation cybersecurity services company founded by industry veteran Khiro Mishra, who has partnered with Securonix at his prior companies.

The partnership reinforces Securonix position as the platform of choice for security operations, empowering new-generation service providers like Shieldient to deliver outcome-based, intelligence-led cybersecurity services built for today’s dynamic threat landscape.

Why Securonix Was Chosen Again

Securonix was selected based on the strength and maturity of its Unified Defense SIEM, which includes:

Native Multi-Tenancy with Deep RBAC Controls – Ideal for MSSP scalability and secure customer isolation.

– Ideal for MSSP scalability and secure customer isolation. Integrated TDIR with Advanced Analytics and SOAR – Empowering faster detection, smarter investigations, and automated response.

– Empowering faster detection, smarter investigations, and automated response. 365 Days of Searchable Data – Delivered through a cloud-native architecture that ensures elastic performance and long-term visibility.

– Delivered through a cloud-native architecture that ensures elastic performance and long-term visibility. Agentic AI Roadmap – A vision for SOC modernization that resonates with Shieldient’s AI-first philosophy.

“Securonix continues to lead with innovation and execution,” said Khiro Mishra, CEO and Founder of Shieldient. “As we build Shieldient as an AI-first cybersecurity company, the Securonix Unified Defense platform provides the intelligence, automation, and adaptability needed to help our clients predict, prevent, and respond faster – with measurable, real-world impact”.

A Partnership Built on Trust and Execution

In addition to its platform strengths, "Securonix’s MSSP program offers service delivery opportunities to qualified partners, for the customers they serve—an added benefit that supports Shieldient’s growth strategy.

Founded by Khiro Mishra, a seasoned cybersecurity leader who led security businesses at Dell Services, NTT Data, and NTT Security, and who built the MSSP Cybalt from the ground up, achieving a Top 53 global ranking in the MSSP 250 within three years, Shieldient brings deep engineering and operational expertise in building high-performing managed security practices.

“We are honored that Khiro has once again placed his trust in Securonix,” said Scott Sampson, Chief Revenue Officer at Securonix. “Shieldient represents the future of managed security services, agile, AI-first, and outcomes-driven. We look forward to powering their success and delivering real value to the customers they protect.”

About Shieldient

Shieldient is a next-generation cybersecurity services company built on an AI-first, technology-agnostic foundation. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Shieldient helps organizations of all sizes strengthen resilience, outpace evolving threats, and maximize the value of their existing security investments. Its intelligence-led services are engineered to deliver measurable business outcomes. Backed by deep real-world experience and an innovation-driven culture, Shieldient transforms cybersecurity from reactive defense to proactive, outcome-oriented protection.

https://shieldient.com/

About Securonix

Securonix is leading the transformation of cybersecurity with the industry’s first Unified Defense SIEM powered by agentic AI, purpose-built to decide and act across the threat lifecycle with a human-in-the-loop philosophy. Built for scale, precision, and speed, our cloud-native platform empowers global enterprises to shift from reactive security to proactive, autonomous operations. Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SIEM and a Customers’ Choice by Gartner Peer Insights™, Securonix is driving the next era of intelligent, autonomous security operations. Learn more at www.securonix.com.