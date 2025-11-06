Marathon Asset Management Provides Senior Financing to Rovia Clinical Research

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marathon Asset Management (“Marathon”), a leading global credit manager with more than $24 billion of assets under management, is pleased to announce the closing of a term loan facility to Rovia Clinical Research (“Rovia” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Gauge Capital.

Rovia is a clinical research site management organization with 15 sites across seven states in the Midwest and Southeast. Rovia specializes in enrolling patients in clinical trials, administering trial protocols, and accurately reporting data back to its customers. Rovia manages trials across a broad range of therapeutic areas, including metabolic, cardiovascular, metabolic-associated steatohepatitis, and central nervous system.

“We are excited to partner with Gauge Capital and provide Rovia with capital to refinance existing debt and support its acquisition of two key clinical research sites,” said Curtis Lueker, Head of Direct Lending at Marathon. “Rovia is an impressive healthcare company, driving groundbreaking advancements in clinical research by expanding patient access, accelerating trial execution, and delivering high-quality data. This financing marks another successful collaboration between our Direct Lending and Healthcare teams, combining our sector insight and financing expertise to support Rovia’s continued growth.”

“Marathon’s Direct Lending program continues to be active, partnering with middle-market companies and sponsors to deliver flexible and dependable financing solutions,” said Bruce Richards, CEO and Chairman of Marathon. “Our Private Credit platform is designed as a one-stop shop, offering sponsors, companies, and asset owners direct corporate loans, asset-based loans, and capital solutions, including senior and junior financings ranging from $50 million to $250 million.”

About Marathon Asset Management:

Marathon Asset Management, L.P. is a leading global asset manager specializing in the Public and Private Credit markets with over $24 billion of assets under management. Marathon has dedicated investment programs spanning the spectrum of Private Credit: Direct Lending, Asset-Based Lending and Opportunistic as well as the spectrum of Public Credit. Marathon was founded in 1998 and is managed by Bruce Richards (Co-Founder & CEO) and Louis Hanover (Co-Founder & CIO) and employs more than 195 professionals, with 8 Partners. Its corporate headquarters are located in New York City, and it has offices in London, Miami, Los Angeles and Luxembourg. Marathon is a Registered Investment Adviser with the Securities Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.marathonfund.com.