SkyWater Technology and QuamCore Announce Collaboration to Fabricate Digital Superconducting Controller for Scalable Quantum Computing

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the largest exclusively U.S.-based, pure-play semiconductor foundry, today announced a collaboration with QuamCore, a deep-tech startup pioneering a revolutionary superconducting quantum processor architecture. This collaboration includes a multi-million-dollar contract focused on co-developing Single Flux Quantum (SFQ) devices to accelerate the advancement of practical, large-scale quantum computing.

The collaboration combines SkyWater’s trusted U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities with QuamCore’s groundbreaking SFQ-based control architecture, laying the foundation for scalable quantum systems. This partnership represents a cornerstone milestone in QuamCore’s roadmap toward achieving a 1-million-qubit superconducting quantum computer.

“SkyWater’s mission is to enable breakthrough technologies through advanced trusted U.S. manufacturing,” said Thomas Sonderman, CEO of SkyWater Technology. “Our collaboration with QuamCore demonstrates how our foundry can enable the next generation of quantum systems operating at the deepest cryogenic levels.”

SkyWater and QuamCore will co-engineer a superconducting fabrication process optimized for integrating SFQ digital control circuits with superconducting qubit arrays. Leveraging SkyWater’s proprietary superconducting process modules, design enablement tools, and process integration expertise, the partnership aims to optimize timize yield, uniformity, and cryogenic device performance at wafer scale.

SkyWater’s foundry expertise and domestic quantum-ready manufacturing capabilities accelerate QuamCore’s transition from prototype to scalable production. The jointly developed SFQ technology will enable ultra-low-power, high-speed control to operate natively at cryogenic temperatures as low as 10mK, addressing major bottlenecks in wiring density, heat load, and system complexity.

“This partnership accelerates our journey toward practical, large-scale quantum computing,” said Alon Cohen, CEO of QuamCore. “By combining our SFQ-based control technology with SkyWater’s proven advanced superconducting process expertise, we’re building the foundation for a truly scalable quantum system.”

Key Details Include:

Integrated SFQ control can reduce cabling by up to 1000x compared with conventional approaches.

SFQ-based controllers deliver power dissipation that is lower by several orders of magnitude compared with CMOS.

Joint development milestones are expected over the next 12–18 months, including test-vehicle fabrication and demonstration of cryo-SFQ control chips.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT) is securing America’s silicon foundation as the largest exclusively U.S.-based, pure-play semiconductor foundry. A trusted partner to both commercial customers and federal defense programs, SkyWater’s Technology as a Service model empowers innovators to bring emerging technologies like quantum computing and next-generation systems from concept to reality. With state-of-the-art facilities in Minnesota, Florida, and Texas, SkyWater specializes in foundational nodes and advanced packaging to support the nation’s critical infrastructure, strengthen supply chain resilience, and ensure long-term U.S. technology leadership. SkyWater is a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Foundry. To learn more, visit www.skywatertechnology.com.

About QuamCore

QuamCore is pioneering massive scaling in quantum computing by developing the control architecture that enables fault-tolerant, million-qubit systems. Its patented superconducting processor design embeds ultra-low-power digital logic alongside qubits at 10mK, overcoming the physical and thermal limits that constrain today’s systems. With an architecture-first approach, QuamCore is making large-scale, economically viable quantum computing a reality. For more information, visit www.quamcore.com.