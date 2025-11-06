American Express and Emburse Announce Expanded Partnership and New Ways to Automate Expense Management for Emburse Enterprise Customers

NEW YORK & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Express and Emburse are expanding their strategic partnership with the launch of two new features—American Express Virtual Card issuance and Real-Time Transaction Data—in Emburse Enterprise Expense, an AI-powered platform that helps large organizations simplify travel, expense, invoice, and payment workflows while improving visibility and control.

With these new features, joint American Express and Emburse customers can quickly issue Amex Virtual Cards within Emburse’s platform, expense entries are created and categorized automatically with mobile notifications on-the-go, and finance teams gain increased visibility into spend as it happens.

"Expense management remains a cumbersome process for our enterprise customers. They are looking for ways to simplify the employee experience whilst strengthening policy adherence and controls. We're thrilled to partner with Emburse to deliver an intelligent expense experience and give our customers even more from their card programs,” said Widad Chaoui, Senior Vice President of Corporate and B2B Products, American Express.

“This expansion makes it even easier for our shared customers to manage business spend with confidence and speed,” said Paul Nagy, Chief Product Officer of Emburse. “Together, we’re helping organizations simplify the way employees pay for and reconcile expenses – giving teams enhanced clarity, actionable insight and a better overall user experience.”

A virtual card is a digital payment method with a unique card number, expiration date and security code that protects sensitive financial information and helps businesses better manage expenses for employee and non-employee spending, supplier payments, and projects. Last year, American Express and Emburse introduced American Express Virtual Card capabilities within Emburse Spend, streamlining expense management for small and midsize businesses.

With American Express' Real-Time Transaction Data capability, Corporate Card transaction data flows through expense management software as purchases happen, automatically generating and pre-populating expense submissions. This prompts mobile app notifications to Card Members to upload receipts or any other requirements and gives administrators up-to-date data. Next year, this capability will be made available to even more customers across Emburse Spend and Emburse’s mid-market solution, Emburse Professional.

Emburse offers a comprehensive portfolio of travel and expense management solutions that support organizations of all sizes—from small businesses to global enterprises.

As a leader in global business payments, American Express helps businesses automate and streamline expense management, vendor payments and business travel with a selection of powerful digital tools designed to integrate with existing systems. Terms apply.

More information on Virtual Card issuance:

What it is: Administrators can issue American Express Virtual Cards directly within the Emburse Enterprise Expense platform —each with a unique number that brings added security, greater control, and more efficient management of both online and on-the-go spending.

Administrators can issue American Express Virtual Cards directly within the Emburse Enterprise Expense platform —each with a unique number that brings added security, greater control, and more efficient management of both online and on-the-go spending. Why It Matters: Issue Virtual Cards Digitally and On-Demand: Administrators can quickly issue Virtual Cards for employees, contractors, or recruits, or employees can request them through pre-approvals, eliminating reimbursements and shared cards along with the inefficiencies that come with them. Embed Policy Controls: Virtual Cards can be pre-set with budgets, date ranges, and vendor controls, ensuring transactions align with company policy automatically. Add Security: Virtual Cards help reduce fraud risk with unique Card numbers that can be isolated, frozen, or replaced without disrupting the customer’s overall account.

Availability: Virtual Card issuance is now available to all U.S. based American Express Corporate and Business customers who are enrolled in Emburse Enterprise. Terms apply.

More information on Real-Time Transaction Data:

What it is: American Express sends Corporate Card transaction data to Emburse as purchases happen, enabling the automatic creation and categorization of expense entries and giving administrators visibility into authorized transactions. Shortly after making a purchase, employees receive mobile notifications prompting them to capture their receipts in the Emburse app, streamlining the entire process from swipe to submission.

American Express sends Corporate Card transaction data to Emburse as purchases happen, enabling the automatic creation and categorization of expense entries and giving administrators visibility into authorized transactions. Shortly after making a purchase, employees receive mobile notifications prompting them to capture their receipts in the Emburse app, streamlining the entire process from swipe to submission. Why It Matters: Save Time : This feature reduces the delay between when transactions are made and when data is available in Emburse software. It also saves employees time by automatically creating expense submissions at the point of purchase, reducing manual entry and improving accuracy. Help Improve Compliance : Notifications are generated as transactions occur, which helps reduce missing receipts and reinforce policy adherence. Increase Visibility : Administrators receive more real-time access to transaction data for stronger oversight and smarter decision-making.

Availability: Real-Time Transaction Data is now available to select American Express Corporate Card customers in the U.S. who are enrolled in Emburse Enterprise. Contact your Emburse representative for more details. Terms apply.

About American Express

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express’ brand is built on trust, security, and service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. With over a hundred million merchant locations across our global network, we seek to provide the world’s best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations.

For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/, and ir.americanexpress.com.

About Emburse

Trusted globally by more than 12 million finance leaders, travel managers, and professionals, Emburse serves over 20,000 organizations in 200 countries and territories —including Global 2000 enterprises, SMBs, public sector agencies, and nonprofits.

By proactively managing and accurately validating spend, Emburse ensures robust financial governance, enhanced compliance, and unsurpassed visibility into spend behaviors - all while dramatically streamlining the process for every employee.

Emburse Expense Intelligence transforms reactive expense management into infrastructure for strategic growth. Powered by Emburse AI, it orchestrates corporate spend across travel booking, reimbursements, AP, and payments, embedding dynamic policy controls and predictive insights directly into workflows. This real-time approach empowers organizations to adapt quickly, reduce risk, and guide spend before money leaves the business.

Emburse Expense Intelligence is more than a feature, it’s a framework for transformation, reshaping the role of finance teams from administrators to strategic drivers of organizational success.

To learn more about Emburse, visit www.emburse.com and check out our social channels @emburse.