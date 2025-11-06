Palantir and Valoriza Partner to Accelerate AI-Driven Transformation in Valoriza's Environmental Services

DENVER & MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), a leading provider of AI systems and enterprise operating systems, and Valoriza, one of Spain’s foremost environmental services companies, have today announced a partnership that will see Valoriza’s advanced waste management and urban services operations powered by Palantir’s AIP software.

Valoriza stands at the forefront of urban environmental management, delivering innovative waste collection and solutions to municipalities across Spain. The company is recognized for its commitment to sustainability and operational excellence, using cutting-edge technologies to improve the experience of urban spaces for millions of residents.

Through this partnership, Valoriza will leverage Palantir’s Foundry platform to optimize its waste management and urban services. By unifying near real-time data from structured and unstructured sources, IoT-enabled waste containers, vehicle fleets, city infrastructure, and its workforce, among others, Valoriza will aim to enhance route efficiency, reduce emissions, and improve service quality for the communities it serves.

This collaboration with Palantir will accelerate Valoriza’s digital transformation, enabling the company to integrate its operational data into a single, actionable platform towards data-driven decision making. With Palantir’s enterprise-grade AI and data security, Valoriza will be able to deploy new digital services at scale, simplify complex legacy operations and supporting municipalities in their journey towards smarter, more sustainable urban environments.

“Partnering with Palantir allows us to take a major leap in efficiency and sustainability for our urban services,” said Ramón Torres, Chief Information Officer of Valoriza. “With Palantir’s AI and data platforms, we can better serve our cities and set new standards in environmental management.”

“We are proud to partner with Valoriza to drive real impact in the daily lives of millions of people,” said Miguel Cirigliano, Business Development Executive for Palantir Spain. “By combining Valoriza’s urban management expertise with Palantir’s AI and data solutions, we’re making cities in Spain smarter, safer, and more sustainable. This collaboration shows how data-driven decisions can transform essential services and urban living.”

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

About Valoriza Servicios Medioambientales S. A.

Valoriza is a leading Spanish provider of environmental services, specializing in urban services, waste management, recycling centers management and Industrial cleaning services. For more information, visit www.valorizasm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms’ reliability; and our customer’s ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.