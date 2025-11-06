Paycom becomes Sacramento Kings official HR and payroll technology partner

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) (“Paycom”), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, today announced a partnership with the Sacramento Kings and Golden 1 Center as the team’s official HR and payroll technology partner.

“We are excited to partner with the Sacramento Kings, an organization that values innovation and performance both on and off the court,” said Paycom’s Chief Client and Technology Officer Shane Hadlock. “Together, we look forward to advancing how businesses approach HR technology, while supporting the Kings’ commitment to their employees.”

Through this partnership, the Kings will leverage Paycom’s innovative, single-software approach to HR and payroll software, driving a winning strategy for both organizations. Paycom will also become a member of the Kings Business Council, a collaborative network of local, regional and national business leaders working together through strategic B2B connections.

“We are proud to partner with Paycom, utilizing their innovative HR technology to streamline our business operations,” said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. “This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to enhancing employee experience and driving organizational efficiency.”

About Paycom

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) simplifies business and employees’ lives through automated, command-driven HR and payroll technology that revolutionizes data access. From hire to retire, Paycom’s employee-first technology leverages AI and full-solution automation to streamline processes and drive efficiencies in a truly single database, providing a seamless experience for Paycom’s clients and their employees. With its industry-first AI engine, IWant™, Paycom provides instant and accurate access to employee data without having to navigate or learn the software. For over 25 years, Paycom has been recognized for its innovative technology and workplace culture while serving businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and internationally.