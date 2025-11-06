AIME Celebrates the Independent Mortgage Broker Community with the Success of Its Eighth Annual Fuse National Conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The eighth annual Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME) national Fuse conference in Nashville, TN, October 24-26, once again brought the mortgage broker community together for an unforgettable three days of education, connection, and celebration.

The theme of this year’s Fuse was “Hustle now, honky tonk later,” and led by AIME Chairman and CEO Jonathon Haddad, the entire event advanced AIME’s primary mission: help brokers close more loans.

“If you don't take action, if you don't put together the steps that you need in order to be successful for the rest of this year, then coming into next year, you have wasted your time by coming to our event, and I genuinely mean that. Because if you don't start implementing from here, I'm not sure when you will start implementing,” said Haddad during his Broker Power-Up Podcast recorded at Fuse on Saturday. “If you say, okay, everything's great, but… …I'm going to wait for 2026 to really get this rolling, you've also missed the point. Yeah, this is about action. This is about ripping off Band-Aids. This is about being uncomfortable. This is about pushing yourself forward to help you close more loans. And I know for a fact you learned at least one thing while you were here."

Key Highlights of Fuse 2025

Attendance and Participation: 1,129 independent mortgage professionals from across the country – nearly 40% of them first timers – gathered for three days of learning, networking, and celebration.

Exhibit Hall: In 2025, AIME rebuilt its Vendor & Lenders Relations Program, growing from 17 to 42 Vendor Members and Partners and from 8 to 13 Lender Partners including our Title Sponsor, United Wholesale Mortgage. Representatives from 19 Lenders, 16 Vendors, and six processing companies filled the sold-out exhibit hall to showcase the latest technologies, tools, and services to help independent mortgage brokers grow their businesses. AIME thanks all Fuse 2025 exhibitors for their ongoing partnership and unwavering support of the broker community.

Breakout Sessions: AIME launched a new Breakout initiative during Fuse this year, inviting Members and Partners to submit presentation proposals for an opportunity to share their unique experience and expertise with the AIME broker community. Interest was high and 22 presenters were selected by the Board of Directors from more than 60 submissions. Attendees were able to choose from five parallel tracks of 30-minute education and training sessions presented by our Members and Partners for our Members and Partners! Several presenters also had the opportunity to be interviewed and highlighted by Mortgage Professional America (MPA) Magazine.

Keynote Speakers: Fuse keynote speakers included some of the biggest names and rising stars from across the mortgage industry. The general session kicked off with a once in a lifetime presentation by Barbara Corcoran of ABC’s “Shark Tank.” Friday’s line-up also included expert insights from UWM President and CEO Mat Ishbia; Justin Ford, Associate Broker for REALTOR; Amir Syed, Co-Founder & CEO at GO! Coaching; Cindy Ertman, CEO & Founder of The Defining Difference; Michelle Berman-Mikel, Author of The Black Line & Creator of Beyond The Method; Neel Dhingra, CEO of Forward Academy; Jamie Miller, CEO of The Art of Conscious Communication; and Tammy Saul, Owner and Founder of Federal Hill Mortgage.

Saturday’s line-up of mainstage events began with a Fireside Chat between Jonathon Haddad and Mylo Draven, Broker/Owner at Inclusive Lending, followed by Terri Davis, Vice President of Product Management, Marketing and Data Solutions, and Anand Srinivasan, Head of Research and Development/Innovation of Cotality; Phil Mancuso, President, CIO and Partner at EPM; Barry Habib, CEO of MBS Highway; and Newrez Chief Revenue Officer David Schroeder.

Windsor Mortgage Division CEO Chris Vinson was the emcee for Mortgage Idol, a fast-paced, think-on-your-feet competition featuring top mortgage coaches Allison Larson of GO! Coaching, Neel Dhingra of Forward Academy, and Roland Cochrun of INdesign Mastermind.

Additional speakers included Rana Mortensen, Chief Administrative Officer of NEXA Lending; René Rodriguez, Best-Selling Author of Amplify Your Influence; and Elizabeth Cassidy, Market Leader at Edge Home Finance. ARIVE CEO Harish Tejwani led a discussion called “The AI Screams Your Name” with Jason Dupont, CEO and Executive Partner at NEXA Lending, Rob Pieklo, President & CEO of eLend, Tom Ahles, Managing Partner at Edge Home Finance and Director of Membership (National) at AIME, and Kenneth Travis, President & CEO of Greenlight Mortgage and Lender Relations Manager at AIME, as panelists; followed by Jefferson Fisher, Best-Selling Author of The Next Conversation.

AIME also pulled off something no other association could do. Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte dialed in for a discussion with Jonathon Haddad about some of the most pressing concerns facing the mortgage industry today, including LLPAs.

Last, but not least, Jonathon Haddad closed the event with keynote address thanking the AIME team and community, and revealing the next phase of evolution for AIME, including an exclusive VIP self-development retreat in Puerto Rico and an in-house AI tool called The Architect, built around data from top producers in the AIME broker community. The Architect will be available to help AIME Members identify proven techniques and strategies that will work best for growth of their own businesses.

Jonathon Haddad’s Keynote: Jonathon Haddad emphasized AIME’s commitment to transparency and accountability and highlighted numerous steps taken to strengthen AIME as a national trade organization since he became Chairman and CEO in early 2024. These steps include election by AIME’s members of an active, representative Board of Directors that meets regularly and retains minutes available to the public, a comprehensive update to AIME’s governing Bylaws, Board approval of a 2025 Budget Resolution, and numerous best practices implemented to improve accounting and AIME’s fiscal responsibility. He noted AIME had just concluded its second election of new Board of Directors and welcomed Samantha Shelton, Director of Membership (Regional), and Melissa Rifai, Director of Membership (Local), to the Board.

Haddad reported that AIME reduced its annual expenses by approximately $3 million dollars, from 2023 to 2024, by streamlining operations and improving bookkeeping practices to more effectively focus resources on supporting brokers and closing loans – while also allowing improvements to pay and benefits across the entire AIME team.

Haddad closed Fuse by announcing the upcoming AIME Ascent event in Puerto Rico for VIP Members and revealing that Fuse 2026 will be hosted at the J.W. Marriott in Austin, Texas, from September 24th through the 26th. Those who are interested can sign up for updates here: https://aimegroup.com/fuse-2026.

Women’s Mortgage Network (WMN) Event: Empowering Women in the Mortgage Industry

Nearly 200 women filled the room for the latest WMN event, with a waitlist eager to join the conversation. The energy and enthusiasm at this event were unmatched, creating a powerful and inspiring atmosphere unlike any previous WMN events.

Special guest speakers, Barb Betts and Cindy Ertman, led thought-provoking sessions focused on building confidence, not only as women, but as successful professionals. Their sessions provided actionable insights while encouraging open dialogue and authentic connections.

Hall of AIME: Honoring the Best in the Broker Channel

The Hall of AIME Awards Ceremony held Saturday evening honored the accomplishments of exceptional leaders in the broker community.

2025 Hall of AIME Inductees

Nike Toyin Ojo

Andres Munar

Thomas Sloan

Kristin O’Neil

The Hall of AIME Inductees went above and beyond this year in service and dedication to the community. They not only excelled in their careers, but made a lasting impact on the broker industry both personally and professionally. Their passion did not go unnoticed!

Award Recipients:

AIME Team MVP Award: Kristie Gray, AIME

The AIME Team All-Star Award: Tommy Golightly, AIME

Local Mortgage Broker of the Year: Kenneth Travis, Greenlight Mortgage

Regional Mortgage Broker of the Year: Venkat Malapati, MVR Mortgage

National Mortgage Broker of the Year: Darren Copeland, Summit Lending

Local Brokerage of the Year: Homeshield Mortgage

Regional Brokerage of the Year: Align Lending

National Brokerage of the Year: Edge Home Finance

Rookie of the Year: Melissa Rifai, Hyve Home Loans

VA Champion: Elizabeth Cassidy, Edge Home Finance

Women’s Champion: Melissa Rifai, Hyve Home Loans

People’s Champion: Thomas Sloan, GoRascal

Vendor of the Year: MLO Force

Lender of the Year: eLEND

AIME’s Broker Community Helping Others

During the event, Haddad presented attendees with a donation matching challenge to raise support for The Family Advocate and Management Liaison for Engagement Unit (FAMLE), an organization that serves as a vital bridge between the Detroit Police Department and the local community, offering guidance, care, and practical assistance for families affected by homicides, critical incidents, or other traumatic experiences. For more information on FAMLE visit: https://www.detroitpublicsafety.org/about-5-2

Haddad committed $10,000 on behalf of AIME if HOA participants would match the donation. The AIME broker community rose to the challenge, contributing more than $75,000 within ten minutes – continuing AIME’s commitment to giving back to the communities we serve.

About AIME

The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME) is a non-profit national trade association created to support independent mortgage brokers. Its mission is to encourage the growth of independent mortgage professionals by providing business resources and education to empower brokers to build thriving businesses.

