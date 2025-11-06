Maxio and Rillet Launch AI-Powered Finance Integration, Now in Early Access

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maxio, the leading platform for billing automation and revenue management, and Rillet, the AI-native ERP platform, today announced the early access launch of their integration. This milestone marks a significant step in redefining the modern finance stack — helping teams eliminate manual work, accelerate reconciliations, and gain real-time visibility from billing through close.

“This is more than an integration — it’s intelligence and efficiency in action,” said Branden Jenkins, CEO at Maxio. “With this launch, we’re giving companies the speed, automation, and precision they need to scale with confidence. Together with Rillet, we’re setting a new standard for how modern finance teams can operate.”

Key capabilities:

Unified billing-to-ERP data flows: Customer, invoice, payment and revenue data move from Maxio directly into Rillet's general ledger. No spreadsheets required.

Automated closing and reconciliation: Journal entries and tie-outs are calculated automatically, reducing manual effort and risk.

Modern billing and AI-native ERP: Usage-based and hybrid pricing, contract changes and complex revenue rules flow cleanly into a flexible, intelligent ERP.

Scalability without sprawl: Finance teams can standardize on a purpose-built finance stack instead of stitching together point solutions.

“We rebuilt the general ledger from the ground up for the AI era – a central hub to connect upstream systems and automate financial close," said Nicolas Kopp, CEO and Co-founder at Rillet. “Partnering with Maxio to connect their billing data to the Rillet ERP in real time brings us closer to our mission of making zero day close a reality."

See the integration in action during a live webinar on November 17, 2025 — Register here.

Ready to experience it firsthand? Sign up for early access today.

About Maxio

Maxio is the billing and financial reporting platform trusted by over 2,200 SaaS and subscription businesses worldwide. With $18B+ in billings under management, Maxio empowers finance teams to scale recurring revenue, automate quote-to-cash and deliver the insights needed to grow confidently. Learn more at maxio.com.

About Rillet

Rillet is the AI‑native ERP that automates core financial operations for pre-IPO and hyper growth companies. From general ledger and bank reconciliation to multi‑entity consolidation, Rillet enables accounting teams to stay lean while scaling rapidly. Rillet is backed by Sequoia, a16z and ICONIQ with offices in San Francisco, New York and Barcelona.