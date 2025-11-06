The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative Teams Up With Pypestream to Expand Member Access to Improved Business Outcomes Through AI Technology

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative® announced today a strategic partnership with Pypestream, one of the leading providers of enterprise-grade AI agents that reimagine how organizations connect with their customers, to bring StreamAI to members of the consortium. StreamAI uses AI agents to automate high-impact, customer-facing workflows, such as policy servicing and claims, while laying the groundwork for secure, multiparty AI interoperability across the insurance value chain.

Enhancing Insurance Operations With StreamAI

StreamAI, built and delivered by Pypestream, leverages conversational AI microagents designed to transform insurance operations throughout policy servicing and claims, accelerating resolution times, improving the customer experience and enhancing operational efficiency. These AI-enabled agents deliver personalized interactions, automate workflows and integrate seamlessly, driving measurable ROI and enabling insurers to scale rapidly.

Hosted on Pypestream’s secure, enterprise-ready platform, StreamAI is engineered to meet stringent compliance standards, providing organizations with the tools to proactively monitor and mitigate AI-related risks. Beyond enabling seamless self-service, StreamAI enhances customer satisfaction through a user-friendly interface that simplifies interactions. The platform also includes robust analytics capabilities, offering actionable insights that allow businesses to continuously optimize engagement strategies and foster long-term customer loyalty.

“StreamAI represents a significant leap forward in providing the insurance industry with scalable and secure AI solutions to transform their customer service operations and achieve new levels of efficiency,” said Richard Smullen, founder and CEO of Pypestream.

Laying the Groundwork for Future AI Collaboration

The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative focuses on multiparty business-process improvement and sees a solution standard like StreamAI as an important step toward a future in which AI agents can securely and seamlessly exchange information across carriers. This future vision, in which AI agents “speak” with one another across insurance organizations, aims to improve efficiency, reduce errors and create more-consistent customer experiences across the insurance ecosystem.

Building on lessons learned from RiskStream’s other multiparty-focused solutions, this initiative could help set the foundation for multiparty AI-agent interoperability standards within the insurance industry.

“One of the most significant issues facing the insurance industry today is the lack of interoperability across carriers’ AI systems, which results in siloed processes, slower resolutions and frustrated policyholders,” said Patrick Schmid, president of RiskStream. “Our goal at RiskStream has always been to convene forward-thinking organizations to solve these types of challenges. By collaborating with Pypestream, we are taking a major step toward improved interoperability across the industry.”

RiskStream is a non-profit industry hub enabling insurance businesses to collaborate and innovate. StreamAI aims to further RiskStream's goals by using new technology to simplify data sharing in multiparty processes, reduce costs, boost efficiency, and improve the customer experience.

For more information, please visit RiskStream.org.

About The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative

The Institutes RiskStream Collaborative® aims to create an ecosystem within the risk management and insurance industry that leverages emerging technology platforms to design/build (or leverage existing) solutions that aim to streamline the flow and verification of data in multiparty business processes. RiskStream’s goals as a blockchain and emerging technology consortium are to help industry participants lower operating costs, drive efficiency from improved processes, and enhance the customer experience.

About The Institutes

The Institutes® are a not-for-profit comprised of diverse affiliates that educate, elevate, and connect people in the essential disciplines of risk management and insurance. Through products and services offered by The Institutes 20 affiliated business units, and backed by more than 115 years of experience as a trusted knowledge partner, we empower people and organizations to help those in need with a focus on understanding, predicting, and preventing losses to create a more resilient world.

About Pypestream

Pypestream is reimagining how enterprises connect with their customers in the era of applied AI. Its AI agents help organizations unlock measurable business value such as cost savings, revenue growth, operational efficiency and customer loyalty. With more than seven years of patented innovation and hundreds of pre-built microagents, Pypestream’s experts quickly deploy bespoke systems of agents that improve interactions across chat, voice and other multimodal channels. Its secure, cloud-native platform integrates seamlessly with any model or API, meaning it is enterprise-ready to deliver AI that’s compliant, ethical and reliable. Leading insurance companies rely on Pypestream to delight their customers while delivering business outcomes. Learn more at www.pypestream.com.