Wealth.com Named Exclusive Estate Planning Provider for Indivisible Partners

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wealth.com, the leading end-to-end estate planning platform for financial advisors, today announced that it has been selected by Indivisible Partners (“Indivisible”) as its exclusive estate planning technology provider. The fast-growing independent wealth management firm was founded by a team of industry veterans, including John Thiel, former head of wealth management at Merrill Lynch, and John Hogarty, former chief operating officer of Global Wealth & Investment Management for Bank of America/Merrill Lynch.

Through this collaboration, Wealth.com will serve as Indivisible’s exclusive estate planning technology provider, seamlessly integrating into the firm’s modern advisor wealth platform. Advisors will be able to generate accurate, real-time plans that evolve alongside clients’ financial lives—reducing administrative burden, increasing efficiency and supporting better client outcomes.

“We set out to build the platform elite advisors told us they need, and Wealth.com fits into that commitment,” said Thiel, co-founder and executive chairman of Indivisible Partners. “For high-net-worth families with complex estates, this level of integration materially elevates the quality of advice. It also strengthens the advisor value proposition—enabling more transparent, collaborative and intuitive planning experiences that truly put the client first.”

This announcement follows Wealth.com’s integration with Advyzon, the all-in-one wealth management platform that underpins Indivisible’s technology platform. With both integrations now live, Indivisible’s advisors gain access to a unified environment connecting portfolio management, financial planning and estate planning.

“Estate planning has long been one of the most complex and overlooked areas of wealth management,” said Tim White, co-founder and chief growth officer at Wealth.com. “Indivisible’s forward-looking approach embodies the standard for modern advisor firms—technology-enabled, client-centered, and advisor-empowering. We’re proud to be part of their mission to redefine the wealth management experience.”

With Wealth.com integrated directly into Indivisible’s advisor platform, estate planning becomes a seamless part of the client journey. Advisors can now deliver personalized, compliant plans in real time, supported by transparent data and intuitive workflows that strengthen trust and deepen client relationships over time.

To learn more about how Wealth.com empowers advisors with modern estate planning solutions, visit wealth.com.

About Wealth.com

Wealth.com is the industry’s leading estate planning platform, empowering more than 1,000 wealth management firms to modernize the delivery of estate planning guidance to their clients. As the only tech-led, end-to-end platform built specifically for financial institutions, Wealth.com enables firms to drive scale, efficiency, and measurable client impact. Trusted by some of the largest names in finance, Wealth.com combines proprietary AI, robust security, and deep technological and legal expertise to serve the full range of client needs, from foundational plans to the most sophisticated estate strategies. The company has been widely recognized for innovation and leadership, winning Top Estate Planning Technology and Top Estate Planning Implementation at the 2025 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards, being named the 2024 Best Technology Provider in the Trust category, and earning #1 in estate planning market share in the 2025 Kitces AdvisorTech Study.

About Indivisible Partners

Indivisible Partners is a privately held, independent advisory firm founded by experienced industry leaders to redefine what independence means for elite advisory teams. The firm combines an innovative, integrated platform with true ownership, high-touch support, and a collaborative culture—empowering advisors to deliver high-touch, comprehensive wealth advisory services to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. Headquartered in Clearwater, FL, Indivisible Partners operates as a federally registered investment advisor. For more information, please visit www.indivisible.com.