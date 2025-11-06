Cambium Wealth Partners Selects RFG Advisory to Power Next-Generation Growth Through Comprehensive Support and Technology

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RFG Advisory (“RFG”), an innovator in the wealth management industry committed to serving independent financial advisors and their clients, today announced the addition of Cambium Wealth Partners (“Cambium”) to its platform. The partnership continues a strong year of advisor recruitment as RFG surpasses $7 billion in assets under management (AUM).

Based in Arizona and founded by Tom Taylor, CFP®, Cambium manages $340 million in client assets. The 14-member team includes five financial advisors and nine support professionals led by Mary Huntley, CFP® and Josh Szyman, CFP®. The firm serves clients locally and nationwide with a comprehensive suite of financial planning and investment offerings.

Cambium’s advisors lead with a servant-hearted philosophy, centering their work on giving back to the communities they serve. The firm actively supports local charities and community initiatives while helping clients align their financial goals with purpose. Its values of integrity, teamwork and service strongly align with RFG’s servant-heart culture.

“At Cambium, serving others is at the heart of everything we do,” said Huntley. “Our team is deeply committed to helping clients, colleagues and our community thrive. RFG’s values and mission mirror our own, making this partnership a natural fit.”

Beyond their shared values, Cambium partnered with RFG to streamline operations, enhance client service through advanced technology and preserve its collaborative, client-first culture. The team now has access to RFG’s fully integrated technology platform and a comprehensive suite of advisor resources.

“Cambium is redefining what it means to lead with purpose and build with intention,” said Shannon Spotswood, CEO of RFG Advisory. “Partnerships like this remind us why we do what we do, supporting and empowering advisors to make an extraordinary impact in the lives of their clients.”

The addition of Cambium Wealth Partners continues RFG’s momentum following the recent appointment of Ed Swenson as president, the firm’s relaunch of growth accelerator program StrongHer Money, its new strategic partnership with Syntax, and the onboarding of new advisory teams. RFG remains focused on helping advisors scale their businesses and deliver exceptional client experiences through independence, innovation and purpose.

Advisors who are interested in learning more about partnering with RFG to build their business should visit rfgadvisory.com.

