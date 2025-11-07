One Equity Partners Exits Investment in InfuCare Rx

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Equity Partners (“OEP”), a middle market private equity firm, today announced it has exited its investment in InfuCare Rx, Inc. (“InfuCare” or the “Company”) through a strategic founder-led equity buyback. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2014, InfuCare has become one of the nation’s largest privately held independent providers of specialty infusion therapies at home as well as alternate sites of care. InfuCare Rx is committed to providing comprehensive and unparalleled clinical therapy management services to patients with complex conditions. The Company focuses on treating rare and chronic conditions such as Myasthenia Gravis, CIDP, Crohn’s, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Primary immunodeficiency disorders and bleeding disorders. InfuCare operates three segments: Immunoglobulin (“IG”) Therapy, Specialty Infusion, and Bleeding Disorders, servicing over 14,000 patients across all 50 states with approximately 800 employees.

“When we first invested in InfuCare in early 2022, the business represented a compelling opportunity in the home infusion market, as healthcare was continuing to shift to the home and demographic trends were driving greater demand for chronic condition management,” said Inna Etinberg, Partner at One Equity Partners. “Working closely with management, we implemented initiatives that strengthened InfuCare’s revenue cycle and enhanced operational efficiency, driving meaningful growth and value creation.” OEP also supported InfuCare’s acquisition of Florida-based Health First Infusion, enabling the expansion into the Florida market with a brick-and-mortar pharmacy presence.

Deven Patel, Founder and CEO of InfuCare Rx said, “We want to extend our appreciation to One Equity Partners (“OEP”) for their partnership and support over the years in helping us scale operations, strengthen our infrastructure, and build a resilient business. As we enter our next chapter, we are focused on scaling our impact and delivering best-in-class services that outperform national competitors.”

“InfuCare exemplifies the type of founder-led businesses OEP seeks to partner with and scale,” said Greg Belinfanti, President at One Equity Partners. “By applying our corporate governance discipline and operational playbook, we strengthened InfuCare’s platform and set the stage for its next phase as a leading independent provider.”

About One Equity Partners

One Equity Partners (“OEP”) is a middle market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm seeks to build market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 500 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

About InfuCare Rx

InfuCare Rx is a leading nationwide specialty infusion therapy services provider for patients with complex conditions. Accredited by URAC and ACHC, InfuCare Rx provides a consistent, coordinated infusion experience for patients in the convenience of their home or alternate care setting. Our dedicated team of pharmacists, nurses and other trained professionals strive to provide optimal patient outcomes through cost effective, patient specific services. Learn more at www.infucarerx.com.