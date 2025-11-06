Blue Unicorn Closes Legal Chapter and Launches Major Statewide Retail Expansion

SPRINGVILLE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Unicorn, the Utah-based maker of premium chocolate-dipped protein bars, announced today it has reached an amicable resolution with Built Brands, formally concluding legal proceedings between the two companies. With the matter resolved, Blue Unicorn is accelerating its retail presence across Utah with 62 new locations launching this month.

Beginning in November, Blue Unicorn products will be available in all 22 Harmons locations statewide, plus an additional 40 retail outlets by month's end.

"We're pleased to have reached a resolution and are eager to focus entirely on what drives us—bringing joy to healthy living," said Jason Christensen, Blue Unicorn's founder. "This has been a landmark year for our team, and the response from retailers and customers has been incredible."

The expansion represents significant momentum for the company, which launched with a simple promise: no more half-eaten protein bars. Unlike traditional whey-based protein bars, Blue Unicorn's low-sugar products are plant-based and dairy-free. They contain fiber and are made with clean ingredients with no artificial colors or sweeteners, offering clean fuel without compromise.

Developed by culinary artist and food scientist Dr. Luke Tolley, the bars combine research-backed nutrition with flavors designed to make healthy eating a treat. Blue Unicorn is in discussions with additional retail partners to meet growing demand.

About Blue Unicorn

Based in Utah, Blue Unicorn is revolutionizing the protein bar industry with innovative plant-based protein bars. The company's products feature clean, allergen-friendly ingredients that are dairy-free, nut-free, and gluten-free. Each bar delivers premium nutrition with the taste and texture of a gourmet treat, making them perfect for families and health-conscious consumers. For more information, visit www.blueunicorn.com or follow @blueunicornofficial on Instagram and Tiktok.