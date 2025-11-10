Schneider launches Fast Track: reliability and speed for time-sensitive intermodal freight

GREEN BAY, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, is introducing Schneider Fast Track, a premium solution designed for shippers with time-sensitive and high-service freight needs.

Fast Track combines Schneider’s extensive asset-based truckload and intermodal capabilities with strategic rail partnerships to create a network of some of the fastest, most consistent intermodal lanes in the industry, selected specifically for their proven competitive differentiation and transit consistency. Shippers can confidently convert just-in-time, inter-plant and customer freight from over-the-road to intermodal, gaining more secure capacity alternatives and cost efficiency without sacrificing speed.

Proven track record

Schneider’s Fast Track services have already delivered the following results for shippers:

Up to two days faster transit than competitors on key U.S. and Mexico lanes.

95%+ on-time performance, backed by priority rail placement and dedicated planning.

Lower costs, increased efficiency and enhanced security – in other words, a truck-like experience with intermodal benefits.

“Reliability is a cornerstone of our operations,” said Schneider Executive Vice President and Group President of Transportation and Logistics Jim Filter. “Fast Track gives shippers peace of mind with unmatched speed and consistency, supported by our professional drivers and robust nationwide network of company-owned assets.”

Already proven with time and service-sensitive automotive freight moving from Mexico to Kansas City, Chicago and beyond, Fast Track is expanding to more lanes to meet growing demand for just-in-time and expedited shipping.

Key features include:

High performing lanes that offer faster transit and superior service standards.

Prioritized placement, optimized drayage and expedited recovery solutions to reduce disruption.

24/7 tracking and proactive communication from Schneider’s Center of Excellence.

Flexible nationwide service.

Industry-leading cargo security with a 99.99% theft-free record in the U.S. and Mexico in 2024.

“Fast Track is engineered for precision,” said Senior Vice President and General Manager of Intermodal Michael Baumgardt. “We designed this solution to meet the demands of shippers who can’t afford delays, offering speed, control and confidence across every mile.”

For shippers looking for an alternative capacity solution to over-the-road that keeps their high service or time-sensitive freight moving with consistency and service they can count on, Fast Track sets a new standard for expedited intermodal.

Visit schneider.com/intermodal to learn more about how Schneider’s intermodal services can help you increase capacity, save money and reduce disruptions.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier multi-modal provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for 90 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and X: @WeAreSchneider.