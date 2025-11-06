Junto Holdings Group, Inc. Acquires SensorTec, a Leading Manufacturer of Industrial Temperature Sensors

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Junto Holdings Group, Inc. (“Junto”), a Minneapolis-based permanent-capital investment holding company, today announced the acquisition of SensorTec, LLC (“SensorTec”), a Fort Wayne, Indiana-based manufacturer of precision temperature sensors used in critical test, measurement, and control applications across food and beverage, process controls and automation, and other mission-critical markets.

Founded in 1992 by Grant Passwater, SensorTec has earned a strong reputation for engineering excellence, best-in-class customer service, and highly reliable temperature measurement solutions for users across the United States. Under Junto’s ownership, SensorTec will continue to operate independently from its Fort Wayne facility, with the existing team remaining in place to ensure continuity for employees, customers, suppliers, and other partners.

“SensorTec exemplifies the type of company we seek to partner with—a highly-respected, founder-owned business with a culture of building win-win relationships with all stakeholders,” said Adam Verhasselt, Founder & CEO of Junto. “We’re honored to partner alongside the SensorTec team to carry forward the legacy that Grant and the team have built over the past three decades and to support continued growth and success in the decades to come.”

Junto’s investment provides SensorTec with a long-term, stable ownership structure designed to preserve the company’s independence while providing access to resources that support continued success. The partnership aligns with Junto’s mission to build the best permanent home for great businesses in niche product markets.

“After more than three decades building SensorTec, finding the right long-term home was essential,” said Grant Passwater, Founder of SensorTec. “Junto’s values, focus on people, and long-term approach made them the clear choice. This partnership ensures our team, customers, and suppliers will be well supported for years to come.”

“Our team is proud of what we’ve built and energized about what’s ahead,” said Tom Moran, President of SensorTec. “Junto’s long-term mindset makes them an ideal partner. We’re excited to keep advancing our capabilities while delivering the quality and service that have defined SensorTec for over 30 years.”

The acquisition marks Junto’s first platform investment, establishing a foundation for future growth in the test and measurement sector and other niche product markets. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About SensorTec

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, SensorTec designs and manufactures high-performance temperature sensors and assemblies serving distributors and OEMs across critical markets including food and beverage processing, process controls and automation, and niche industrials. Learn more at www.sensortecinc.com.

About Junto

Junto Holdings Group, Inc. (“Junto”) is a permanent-capital investment holding company based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Junto acquires, partners with, and builds market-leading niche businesses with a buy and grow for life strategy—preserving their independence, investing in their teams, and supporting growth across generations. Junto has committed capital and is actively seeking future acquisitions. Learn more at www.juntoholdco.com.