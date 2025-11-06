AEye Expands Apollo Manufacturing Capacity to 60,000 Units, Bolstered by a Globally Recognized Institutional Investor

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), the global pioneer in software-defined lidar and creator of the high-performance Apollo sensor, today announced a major acceleration of its growth strategy, driven by an expanded manufacturing engagement with LITEON Technology Corp. (TWSE: 2301) and a strategic capital infusion from a globally recognized institutional investor.

These developments will supercharge AEye’s capital-light model, enabling rapid scaling of Apollo production to meet growing global demand while maintaining operational efficiency and financial discipline.

LITEON, a global leader in optoelectronics and power management, is collaborating with AEye to establish a dedicated manufacturing line for Apollo lidar units. The initiative not only expands its capacity but also upgrades its capabilities to meet the requirements of Apollo’s upcoming demands. LITEON is allocating resources and manufacturing expertise to support the establishment of the new production line as part of its ongoing collaboration with AEye.

Designed for highly automated precision assembly and automotive-grade quality, the new line will initially support an annual output of up to 60,000 Apollo units, positioning AEye to meet near-term demand across automotive, defense, smart infrastructure, and industrial markets. Full production capacity is expected by mid-2026.

In parallel, the additional institutional capital is expected to accelerate manufacturing readiness and delivery of Apollo units to global customers. This capital strengthens AEye’s balance sheet and reinforces investor confidence in its asset-efficient, partnership-driven model designed to scale output without heavy fixed-cost burden.

“These developments mark a defining moment for AEye,” said Matt Fisch, CEO of AEye. “LITEON’s expanded manufacturing engagement and our mutual commitment to scaling Apollo production, along with the strategic support from our investor, validate our capital-light strategy and reflect strong conviction in Apollo’s commercial potential. Together, we’re ensuring that AEye can deliver at scale, with the quality, reliability, and cost structure demanded by global automotive and infrastructure customers.”

Apollo’s ability to detect objects up to one kilometer away, while maintaining its compact size and low-power performance, has positioned it as a front-runner for next-generation safety and perception systems. The expanded production capacity underscores the market’s belief in Apollo’s readiness for high-volume deployment and AEye’s disciplined approach to scaling through world-class partnerships rather than heavy capital expenditure.

About AEye

AEye offers unique software-defined lidar solutions that enable advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, security, and logistics applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. AEye’s flagship product, Apollo, has been widely recognized for its small form factor and its ability to detect objects at up to one kilometer. In addition to Apollo as a stand-alone sensor, AEye also offers a full-stack solution through its OPTIS™ platform. OPTIS™ provides a complete system that captures a high-resolution 3D image of the world, interprets it, and provides direction to act upon what it sees in real-time.

About LITEON

LITEON Technology Corporation (2301.tw) was established in 1975. As a pioneer of LED in Taiwan, it is the first electronics company listed on TAIEX. Over the past 50 years, LITEON has secured a strong position in the global market with its leading opto-electronic and power management technology. As it successfully ventures into power supply for computing, optoelectronics, auto electronics, 5G and AIoT in recent years, LITEON aspires to power its mid- and long-term development with green data center, clean mobility, and efficient infrastructure as its growth engines. Given the environmental and climate change worldwide, LITEON started to follow relevant global initiatives 20 years ago to develop next-generation products that meet sustainability requirements in collaboration with the suppliers, fulfilling its social responsibilities with concrete actions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are sometimes accompanied by words such as “believe,” “continue,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “predict,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends, or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. 