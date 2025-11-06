Pathward Announces New Partnership with Upstart

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH) through its subsidiary, Pathward®, N.A. (“Bank” or “Pathward”), today announced that it has partnered with Upstart to offer personal loans through Upstart’s lending marketplace. The partnership illustrates Pathward’s ongoing efforts to work with industry leaders to offer innovative financial products and solutions that power financial inclusion for individuals and businesses.

Upstart connects millions of consumers to more than 100 banks and credit unions that leverage Upstart’s artificial intelligence models and cloud applications to deliver outstanding credit products. Upstart has demonstrated that with its AI-powered platform, lenders can approve more borrowers at lower rates while delivering the exceptional digital-first experience customers demand. Personal loan offerings from Upstart are used to consolidate debt, as well as to cover a variety of expenses, including weddings, home improvement, moving and medical needs.

“Upstart is an innovative and unique financial technology partner dedicated to improving access to credit for all,” said Pathward President Anthony Sharett. “We are excited to team up with Upstart on our shared mission to deliver financial products that increase financial access for more people.”

“We are excited to welcome Pathward to the family of Upstart lending partners,” said Michael Lock, Senior Vice President of Lending Partnerships at Upstart. “Upstart’s AI-powered lending platform combined with Pathward’s scale, regulatory acumen and compliance infrastructure allow us to offer industry-leading credit products to more consumers across the country.”

About Pathward®

Pathward®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH). Pathward is focused on financial access and strives to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Partner Solutions and Commercial Finance business lines. The strategic business lines provide support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at Pathward.com.