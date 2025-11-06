Sempresto and Health Alliance Global Partner to Develop a Smart Communication Platform Integrating Patientside Diagnostics and Virtual Care with Rescue Medication Delivery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Health Alliance Global, Inc. (Heal All), a leader in patientside diagnostic technologies and virtual care services staffed 24/7/365 by emergency medicine clinicians, and Sempresto, Inc., a Boston-based medical technology company developing smartphone-integrated rescue drug delivery devices, today announced a strategic collaboration to provide on-demand access to qualified medical providers in acute emergency situations to improve patient outcomes and reduce unnecessary ED visits.

The partnership will link Sempresto’s innovative smartphone-based drug delivery platform with Heal All’s real-time, first-in-class diagnostics and virtual care infrastructure, creating a seamless, technology-driven bridge between patients in need and emergency medical professionals. The jointly-developed application will automatically connect patients using Sempresto’s device directly with Heal All’s team of emergency-trained nurses, nurse practitioners, and physicians—ensuring expert medical guidance is instantly available at the moment of need, wherever the patient is located.

“This partnership represents a shared commitment to transforming how emergency care is accessed and delivered and is a natural extension of the work we are doing with our partners at Reliance Digital Health to expand access to healthcare for underserved communities,” said Ken Flechler, CEO of Health Alliance Global. “At Heal All, our mission is to redefine emergency and urgent care by bringing immediate virtual provider oversight directly to the patient, wherever they are. By integrating our cutting-edge diagnostic technology and virtual care expertise with Sempresto’s connected drug delivery platform, we’re building a smarter, more responsive system of care.”

“Our goal has always been to support patients in their time of need, wherever they are,” said Elizabeth Reczek, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Sempresto. “By combining Sempresto’s innovative drug delivery platform technology with Heal All’s extensive 24/7 virtual care network, we’re taking a major step toward providing a comprehensive, on-demand solution for patients who require life-saving rescue medications. Together, we’re developing a communication companion that ensures help is always available, wherever and whenever it’s needed—literally in the palm of the patient’s hand.”

The collaboration unites Sempresto’s innovation in patient-centered, mobile-integrated rescue medicine with Heal All’s real-time diagnostics and established virtual care expertise to create a unified digital ecosystem that enhances safety, access, and clinical outcomes for patients facing time-critical emergencies such as anaphylaxis, seizures, or opioid overdose.

About Sempresto, Inc.

Sempresto, Inc. is a Boston-based medical technology company developing smartphone-integrated rescue drug delivery devices designed to ensure life-saving medications are always within reach. The company’s platform combines innovative hardware, mobile integration, and patient-centered design to empower individuals to respond quickly and effectively to medical emergencies such as anaphylaxis, seizures, and opioid overdose. For more information, visit www.sempresto.com.

About Health Alliance Global, Inc. (Heal All)

Health Alliance Global, Inc. (Heal All) provides a technology-enabled virtual care platform that combines diagnostic hardware, intelligent software, and live clinical oversight to deliver acute care 24/7/365 by clinicians who specialize in emergency and urgent care. The company’s mission is to enhance access, responsiveness, and outcomes by bringing real-time medical guidance directly to patients—anytime, anywhere. The company is supported in part through a partnership with Reliance Digital Health Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd. Learn more at www.HealAll.com.