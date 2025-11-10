Belize Bank Partners with i2c to Accelerate Digital Transformation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i2c Inc., a global financial technology innovator, today announced its partnership with Belize Bank Limited, the largest full service commercial banking operation in Belize, to power a sweeping modernization of the bank’s technology infrastructure. Leveraging i2c’s uniquely unified platform, Belize Bank is accelerating its mission to expand financial inclusion, deliver hyper-personalized products, and meet evolving customer expectations for secure, real-time digital services.

By partnering with i2c, Belize Bank, which has been serving the market for over 100 years, is now equipped to accelerate digital innovation by rapidly integrating new services through i2c’s configurable API-based technology stack, including features like hyper-personalized debit card programs. The new collaboration advances fraud prevention with machine learning-powered tools and comprehensive 3D Secure solutions, safeguarding customers against evolving cyber threats such as sophisticated BIN attacks.

As the next step in their digitization journey, this partnership enables Belize Bank to continue driving financial inclusion by extending essential banking services to the country’s underbanked population through simplified digital onboarding, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to closing the financial access gap.

“Our goal is to redefine convenience and financial wellness for our customers, whether they’re in Belize City or rural areas of the country,” said Filippo Alario, CEO of Belize Bank. “We needed a partner who could match our ambition and vision to provide technology that empowers us to build seamless, secure, and innovative digital banking experiences. i2c was exactly that partner for us.”

The relationship builds on Belize Bank’s multi-year transformation strategy, which aims to meet the needs of current customers while simultaneously building for the future. The bank has already introduced the country’s first digital wallet, launched a fully digital loan application process, and integrated PIN management into its mobile app. With i2c’s support, the bank enhanced its digital self-service experience, empowering customers to manage their credit cards seamlessly across digital and mobile channels.

“As Belize Bank continues to set the standard for digital banking in the region, we’re proud to provide an integrated platform that empowers them to launch cutting-edge solutions while maintaining uncompromising security and customer experience,” said Amir Wain, Founder and CEO of i2c Inc. “Our mission is to give visionary institutions like Belize Bank the flexibility, scalability, and advanced tools they need to innovate faster and deliver financial wellness to every community they serve.”

The new collaboration also enables Belize Bank to offer hyper-personalized card products that reflect evolving customer needs, such as debit card experiences with tailored cashback rewards tied to merchant categories. Additionally, the bank’s commitment to localized, English-language support has proven vital in a market where many global providers default to Spanish. With a cloud-based architecture underpinning the integration, Belize Bank can now unify core systems, including issuing and digital banking, ensuring a scalable, seamless customer experience from front end to back office.

This engagement marks a significant step forward in building a more inclusive, resilient financial ecosystem in Belize designed for the needs of today’s digital-first customers and tomorrow’s innovations.

