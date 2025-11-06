Eaton helps Seattle City Light strengthen grid planning to meet record-setting demand for electricity

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent power management company Eaton is helping Seattle City Light modernize and future-proof its electrical grid to support growing energy demand driven by electrification and population growth. By implementing Eaton’s advanced grid planning software, the utility is streamlining project management with advanced modeling tools that help prioritize infrastructure investments and the integration of new energy resources.

Seattle City Light is experiencing record electricity demand. Since 2022, the utility has seen peak and average loads rise significantly – setting 30-year highs in December 2022 and January 2024. This rapid growth is fueled by a surge in electric vehicle adoption, widespread electrification of buildings and strong population increases across the region.

To help address these challenges and guide infrastructure investment, Seattle City Light is deploying the Eaton CYME Advanced Project Manager (APM) module. This powerful software tool enables collaborative planning of time-based grid projects, empowering utilities to build and compare detailed network scenarios, track chronological modifications, and perform side-by-side analysis of different planning paths to prioritize modernization efforts.

“As Seattle City Light prepares for the energy needs of tomorrow, our advanced planning software will provide the ability to intelligently analyze, compare and optimize future grid scenarios. We’re confident these intelligent software capabilities will enable the utility to develop smart, scalable and strategic solutions to continue meeting its customers’ evolving energy demands,” said Jason Plane, utility segment manager at Eaton.

Seattle City Light’s future resource strategy includes expanding the integration of renewable resources, increasing investments in energy storage, and exploring new generation technologies such as geothermal energy and hydrogen. The Eaton CYME APM module will help the utility build and compare multiple planning scenarios, track changes across different versions of a project, and conduct in-depth analysis to identify the best long-term strategies.

Additionally, the Eaton CYME APM module allows engineers to easily collaborate, break large projects into manageable tasks, and quickly evaluate how different choices may impact grid performance and energy costs. This enables utilities to make confident decisions about where and when to invest in new distribution to meet changing energy requirements. Eaton can also provide customers with a combined view of technical impacts and financial implications though its Techno-Economic Analysis module.

