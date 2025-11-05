Holman Introduces Innovative Robotics Management Solution.

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Holman, a global automotive services leader, announced the launch of Holman Robotics, an entirely new division delivering the industry’s first end-to-end robotic management solution. This groundbreaking offering combines solution design, flexible financing, and lifecycle asset management into one seamless model, making it easier than ever for businesses to deploy robotics and industrial automation at scale.

Holman Robotics takes a holistic approach to robotic automation, bundling hardware, data integration, management software, and ongoing support into a single, streamlined solution. Share

“Robotic automation can transform a company’s operations, boost efficiency, and reduce expenses, but high upfront costs, technical complexities, and an overwhelming network of vendors often slows adoption. Holman is ready to change that,” said Holman Chief Executive Officer Chris Conroy. “We are building upon decades of experience managing complex assets for our customers. As the industry’s premier fleet management provider, Holman helps businesses eliminate these barriers to entry and will deliver tailored robotics solutions that align with our customer’s business goals and operational workflows.”

Holman Robotics takes a holistic approach to robotic automation, bundling hardware, data integration, management software, and ongoing support into a single, streamlined solution. This model enables customers to launch faster, scale smarter, and maximize the long-term value of their investment with less complexity.

Holman’s innovative robotics solution features:

Design Advocacy – Aligning the ideal robotics solutions with business priorities and validating technical fit through a curated network of leading OEMs, system integrators, and technology providers.





– Aligning the ideal robotics solutions with business priorities and validating technical fit through a curated network of leading OEMs, system integrators, and technology providers. Streamlined Financing – Flexible funding options that consolidate all expenses, transforming significant upfront capital investments into manageable operating costs to accelerate deployment.





– Flexible funding options that consolidate all expenses, transforming significant upfront capital investments into manageable operating costs to accelerate deployment. Centralized Management Platform – A unified platform that integrates data across the automation ecosystem, enabling real-time monitoring, lifecycle management, and performance optimization to provide insights that fuel strategic decision making.

“As a growing number of businesses embrace robotic assets across a variety of industrial applications – warehousing, manufacturing, sorting, security, cleaning – there is clear need for a simplified solution to effectively deploy and manage these units,” said Holman Vice President of Robotics Joe Foster. “Our vision is to be a trusted strategic partner who provides organizations the expertise and resources they need to deploy robotic assets faster, more easily, and with confidence as they embrace the potential of industrial automation.”

By partnering with and investing in a number of innovators across the robotics sector, Holman is leveraging a century of expertise and unrivaled competencies to deliver a unique solution that is poised to define the next era of industrial automation.

For additional information about Holman’s extensive range of services, including the company’s emerging robotics division, please visit Holman.com.

About Holman

Holman is a global automotive leader that serves both commercial and consumer clients The Holman Way by always doing the right thing for our people, our customers, and the community since 1924. The Holman story began 100 years ago as a single Ford dealership in New Jersey. Today, Holman, headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, is one of the largest family-owned automotive service organizations in North America with more than 10,000 employees across North America, the UK, and Germany.

Holman delivers a unique range of automotive services including industry-leading fleet management and leasing; commercial vehicle equipment manufacturing; powertrain distribution and logistics services; commercial and personal insurance and risk management; venture capital funding; and automotive retail sales as one of the largest privately owned dealership groups in the United States. Guided by its deeply rooted core values and principles, Holman is continuously Driving What’s Right. For additional information, please visit Holman.com and connect with Holman on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.