Expensify Named Official Travel and Expense Management Partner of the Brooklyn Nets

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Expensify, the easiest way to manage expenses, corporate cards, and travel, today announced a multi-year partnership with the Brooklyn Nets, naming Expensify the team’s official travel and expense management partner.

The partnership expands on a long-standing relationship between Expensify and Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment (BSE) — parent company of the Brooklyn Nets, New York Liberty, and Barclays Center. As one of Expensify’s marquee customers and early adopters of Expensify Travel, the Nets have been a consistent advocate for modernizing finance operations through automation.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Expensify and spotlight their cutting-edge expense management solutions, including Expensify Travel,” said Catherine Carlson, Executive Vice President of Global Partnerships at BSE. “As our organizations continue to grow together, we’re excited to introduce Nets fans and business audiences to tools that streamline operations and boost everyday efficiency. Featuring Expensify across our multiple businesses reflects our shared commitment to smart, performance-driven solutions.”

As part of the partnership, Expensify will be featured throughout Barclays Center and across Nets digital channels during the 2025-26 NBA season, including in-arena branding, digital co-branding, and exclusive content highlighting how the Nets use Expensify to simplify team travel and expenses.

“BSE and the Brooklyn Nets have been incredible collaborators with us for years, and their adoption of Expensify Travel is a testament to how forward-thinking organizations are unifying their back office in one place,” said Nick Tooker, Head of IR & Strategic Partnerships at Expensify. “We’re thrilled to finally make it official.”

Learn more about Expensify at use.expensify.com.

About Expensify

Expensify is the easiest way to do your expenses, travel, and corporate cards. Built for businesses of all sizes and trusted by 15 million members worldwide, Expensify is a top-rated app across G2, TrustRadius, Capterra, and more. Learn more at use.expensify.com.