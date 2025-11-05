Mutualink and US-based manufacturer, Rescue 42, Partner to Conquer Interoperable Communications with New, Ruggedized Go-Kit

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mutualink, a leader in secure communications for public safety and critical infrastructure agencies, today announced a strategic partnership with Rescue 42, a California-based manufacturer renowned for its rugged, deployable emergency response equipment. This partnership brings Mutualink’s Go-Kit, a portable self-contained field communications kit, under a 100% American-made manufacturing and fulfillment model, dramatically improving production and availability.

The Next Generation Go-Kit 2.0 combines Mutualink’s world-renowned radio interoperability technology and LNK360 software, with Rescue 42’s battle-tested ruggedized hardware expertise, producing a next-generation solution designed for real-world mission use. The Go-kit features on-the-go radio interoperability across four radio systems, automated network failover, dual SIM LTE connectivity, and a satellite terminal for resilient communications in the harshest conditions. Packaged for portability, the Go-Kit is ideal for a wide range of applications, including disaster response, public safety operations, and remote field communications.

"This partnership marks an important milestone in our commitment to build resilient, domestically sourced solutions that serve those who protect our communities," said Chrissie Coffey, President and CEO at Mutualink. "Rescue 42 shares our dedication to reliability and innovation, making them the natural choice as we expand our government and enterprise solutions."

“We are extremely pleased and proud to serve as the dedicated manufacturing branch for Mutualinks’ cutting-edge line of interoperability equipment. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable solutions that connect and empower organizations across industries,” said Tim O’Connell, CEO Rescue 42.

Partnership Highlights

Made in the USA & TAA Compliant: All Go-kit manufacturing, assembly, and fulfillment occur domestically, enhancing quality assurance and procurement eligibility for government agencies.

All Go-kit manufacturing, assembly, and fulfillment occur domestically, enhancing quality assurance and procurement eligibility for government agencies. Sourcewell Contract Eligible: Customers can purchase the Go-Kit 2.0 through Rescue 42's existing contract, Sourcewell streamlining procurement.

Customers can purchase the Go-Kit 2.0 through Rescue 42's existing contract, Sourcewell streamlining procurement. Fast delivery: The alliance expands Mutualink’s logistics capacity, enabling faster fulfillment and improved responsiveness to state, local, and federal customers as well as enterprise clients.

The alliance expands Mutualink’s logistics capacity, enabling faster fulfillment and improved responsiveness to state, local, and federal customers as well as enterprise clients. Scalable Growth: The partnership supports large-volume production for national resilience initiatives, including emergency management, utilities, and critical infrastructure sectors.

Today, we will be exhibiting at the Disasters Expo in Houston, Texas, where attendees will have a unique opportunity to see the new Go-Kit 2.0 firsthand.

About Mutualink, Inc.

Mutualink powers secure, real-time interoperability for over 3,000 agencies nationwide, connecting radios, video, phones, and sensors across public safety, emergency management, utilities, and enterprise organizations. Trusted by federal, state and local government agencies, Mutualink’s LNK360™ Interoperability platform and Go-Kit solutions enable seamless collaboration when every second counts. Learn more at www.mutualink.net.

About Rescue 42

Rescue 42 designs and manufactures deployable communications and mission-critical hardware that keep teams connected when it matters most. Focused on rugged, user-centric solutions, Rescue 42 provides interoperable systems that integrate radios, cellular, satellite and video technologies. All products are proudly designed and built in the USA.