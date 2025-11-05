Planet Signs 8-Figure Contract Renewal with International Defense and Intelligence Customer

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about change on Earth, today announced an 8-figure contract renewal with a longstanding international defense and intelligence customer for high-resolution imagery.

This renewed agreement will provide the customer with access to Planet’s Pelican and SkySat assured tasking capabilities, enabling critical, timely monitoring and intelligence gathering in key areas of interest.

“We continue to see significant demand from our global defense and intelligence customers, who rely on Planet’s unique capabilities to gain timely and actionable insights,” said Ashley Johnson, President and CFO of Planet. “Our high-resolution constellations provide the precision and agility these customers need to make informed decisions and maintain situational awareness in an increasingly complex global landscape.”

This contract builds upon Planet’s continued growth in the defense sector, following announcements earlier this year with the German government, NATO, the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Navy and U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

About Planet

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation commercial fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to customers comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) or tune in to HBO’s ‘Wild Wild Space’.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Planet’s product development and performance, including with respect to AI, its future execution and performance under contracts and the expected value of such contracts and the amount of revenue that Planet will recognize, Planet’s growth opportunities, and Planet’s expectations regarding its strategies with respect to its markets and customers, including trends in customer demand. Planet’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in Planet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Planet does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events, except as required by applicable law.