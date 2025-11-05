DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Impossible Dream Machine, an initiative founded by Broadway actor, Grammy-nominated singer, and ALS patient and advocate Aaron Lazar, has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation (PCCI) and Parkland Health to accelerate innovation and understanding in the fight against Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases.

The Impossible Dream Machine Partners with Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation (PCCI) to Advance Hope and Innovation in Neurodegenerative Disease Research Share

The partnership combines PCCI’s renowned expertise in artificial intelligence, predictive modeling, and health data science with Aaron’s mission for The Impossible Dream Machine (IDM): to identify patterns in disease progression, generate new insights in patient reversal research, and provide hope to patients, families and the entire medical community.

According to the ALS Network, a leading ALS nonprofit focused on care services, research, and advocacy, ALS is one of the most devastating and least understood neurodegenerative disorders. Each year, nearly 5,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed, with roughly 30,000 Americans currently living with the disease. Also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, there is no known cure, and the average life expectancy after diagnosis is just two to five years. Despite its severity, ALS remains a complex and underfunded area of medical research, with limited tools to predict its progression or tailor treatments to individual patients. IDM aims to close that gap — turning data into insight and expanding Aaron’s platform of resilience and connection.

Mark Cuban, founder of the health care company Cost Plus Drugs, is an early supporter and investor in this pioneering health work. Cuban praised the collaboration:

“This is exactly the kind of partnership that changes lives,” said Mark Cuban. “By connecting the power of human stories with data and innovation, The Impossible Dream Machine and PCCI are bringing together the emotional and the analytical — and that’s where real breakthroughs happen.”

PCCI, the research & development affiliate of Parkland Health, is a national leader in developing AI and machine learning solutions that improve community and clinical health outcomes. Its work focuses on responsible applications of AI in medical care for vulnerable populations and personalized, precision medicine for all.

The project also involves Dr. Richard Bedlack, Professor of Neurology at the Duke University School of Medicine and one of the world’s foremost experts in ALS research and reversal studies. Dr. Bedlack’s work, known for its patient-centered innovation and scientific rigor, will inform and guide the initiative’s approach. Lazar is a graduate of Duke University.

“Science and hope should never exist in separate worlds,” said Dr. Bedlack. “What this project is doing — bringing together technology, storytelling, and human courage — represents the next evolution in how we understand and confront complex diseases.”

The ALS Network is also a partner to Aaron Lazar and Impossible Dreams, providing meaningful input and context through the patient advocacy lens. The unique combination of stakeholders ensures that the project is community-centered and is informed by a broad set of perspectives. The partnership aims to serve as a model for how healthcare, media, and innovation communities can work together — not just to extend life, but to expand meaning and connection in every life touched by disease.

“Living impossible dreams doesn’t happen alone. I am excited and honored to work with this top team of experts to help expedite the end of ALS. We are helping each other heal,” said Aaron Lazar.

About The Impossible Dream Machine

Founded by Aaron Lazar and Brett Goldberg, The Impossible Dream Machine integrates patient experience, ALS research and leading-edge data science to advance the understanding of neurodegenerative and other rare diseases and provide hope to communities in need.

About PCCI and Parkland Health

The Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation (PCCI) is a leading non-profit research and development organization specializing in clinical intelligence, data science, and technology solutions that empower better health outcomes for individuals and communities. Parkland Health is one of the largest public hospital systems in the United States, serving the Dallas community with compassion, innovation, and a mission to advance health equity and wellness for all.

About Duke University School of Medicine

Established in 1930, Duke University School of Medicine is one of the nation’s leading institutions for health professions and biomedical education, clinical care, biomedical research and community partnership.

About the ALS Network

The ALS Network partners with the ALS community to drive the discovery of prevention strategies, treatments, and cures for ALS; provide access to quality care and connection; and promote initiatives to improve health outcomes. The ALS Network, formerly ALS Golden West, serves people with ALS and their families throughout California, Hawaii, and beyond. For more information about ALS and the ALS Network visit our website at alsnetwork.org or email us at info@alsnetwork.org. You can also find us on social media at @yourALSnetwork.