Starlab Names Leidos as Primary Assembly, Integration and Testing Provider

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starlab Space LLC today announced that Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), an industry and technology leader with decades of experience in civil space and defense integration, will lead Starlab’s U.S.-based assembly, integration and testing (AI&T) activities for the commercial space station.

“As we move quickly from design to development and into real-time operations, Leidos brings the proven execution and domain expertise needed to help us deliver a safe and operational station.” - Marshall Smith, Starlab CEO Share

The collaboration reflects Starlab’s ongoing strategy to align with proven aerospace leaders and reduce risk across development, execution and long-term operations. With Leidos, Starlab gains an experienced integrator capable of providing a wide range of activities, including real-time crew support and ground-based logistics and training infrastructure.

“Starlab and Leidos share a commitment to mission success,” said Marshall Smith, Starlab Chief Executive Officer. “As we move quickly from design to development and into real-time operations, Leidos brings the proven execution and domain expertise needed to help us deliver a safe and operational station.”

Leidos will assemble and integrate the components of Starlab’s space station into a complete system, supporting compatibility and verifying performance through environmental, functional and performance testing in Alabama. Additional responsibilities under the agreement include safety and mission assurance and systems engineering. This work is critical to supporting Starlab’s readiness to serve NASA, international partners and commercial users following the retirement of the International Space Station.

About Starlab

Starlab Space is a U.S.-led, global joint venture among Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG), Airbus, Mitsubishi Corporation, MDA Space, Palantir Technologies, and Space Applications Services, with strategic partners including Hilton, Journey, Northrop Grumman, and The Ohio State University. Starlab is developing a next-generation, AI-enabled commercial space station, aiming to ensure continued human presence in low-Earth orbit and a seamless transition of microgravity science and research alongside the retirement of the International Space Station. Starlab's advanced, user-driven design and robust capabilities make it a premier platform for scientific discovery and technological advancement in space. For more information, visit starlab-space.com.