America 2030 Launches Analyst Internship Program Recruiting Exclusively from McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--America 2030, a late-stage venture fund focused on resilience and innovation, today announced the launch of its Analyst Internship Program, recruiting exclusively from the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin.

Through this collaboration, America 2030 will recruit select undergraduate and graduate students from McCombs to join its Analyst Program, which provides hands-on experience in venture capital, private markets, and strategic research. The part-time internship is designed to align with students’ academic schedules while engaging them in live projects that support America 2030’s investment activities.

This initiative highlights America 2030’s growing presence within Austin’s innovation ecosystem. The fund, which focuses on late-stage and secondary investments across defense, energy, robotics, and AI infrastructure, has been actively building a cluster of portfolio companies and strategic partnerships in the Austin region.

“We have been consistently impressed by the quality, drive, and analytical depth of McCombs students,” said Edoardo Zarghetta, General Partner at America 2030. “They are ideal candidates to contribute to our research and investment work. This partnership is a natural extension of our growing footprint in Austin and our commitment to developing the next generation of venture and finance professionals.”

McCombs students accepted into the program will contribute to company research, sector analysis, and portfolio development initiatives, working directly with America 2030’s investment and communications teams. Each internship cycle will last approximately three months, providing participants with meaningful exposure to the dynamics of private capital markets.

About America 2030

America 2030, a Series of IPO CLUB II LLC, is a private market investment platform focused on secondary and late-stage opportunities in defense, AI infrastructure, robotics, and energy. The fund’s $50 million Resilience strategy invests in high-growth U.S. private companies advancing national security, industrial resilience, and technological innovation.

