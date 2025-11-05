Allen Control Systems Announces Contracts With South Korea and United Arab Emirates to Deliver Bullfrog Autonomous Weapon Systems

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allen Control Systems (ACS), a leader in autonomous precision robotics, today announced it has been awarded contracts with the Republic of Korea Armed Forces and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed Forces to deliver its Bullfrog™ autonomous weapon systems, as well as provide support for operator training, technical assistance, and sustainment. ACS has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Romanian Armed Forces for local co-production of Bullfrog. ACS is opening regional offices in Asia and Europe to support these markets.

“As allied nations seek cost-effective and scalable technologies to counter the rapid proliferation of weaponized drones, Bullfrog provides their forces with a new layer of protection against this growing threat on the move and at the edge,” said Mike Wior, co-founder and CEO, ACS. “Our new agreements reflect a shared urgency around countering this threat with systems that are tested, reliable, and ready for combat. Bullfrog is the only near-term viable solution for close-in kinetic defeat at scale.”

ACS recently announced contracts with the U.S. Army Applications Lab and U.S. Special Operations Command to integrate Bullfrog into critical combat platforms.

ACS is building the next generation of autonomous systems to meet the demands of modern conflict. Its flagship product, Bullfrog, is an autonomous precision weapon station that enables any legacy or modern weapon to achieve precise engagements at any target and significantly increases the accuracy of existing battlefield systems.

Amid the rising threat to both military installations and critical infrastructure globally, ACS delivers scalable and affordable autonomous counter-drone systems that ensure U.S. and allied forces can effectively adapt to evolving national security challenges.

About Allen Control Systems

Allen Control Systems (ACS) is a defense technology company that creates autonomous precision weapon systems to safeguard our military and partners, ensuring dominance on every battlefield. ACS is ushering in a new era of battlefield security, equipping U.S. and allied forces with the next generation of counter-drone technology. The company's first product, Bullfrog, is a first-of-its-kind AI-powered robotic weapon station that enhances battlefield effectiveness by transforming legacy or modern weapon systems to achieve unmatched accuracy and impact. ACS is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Alexandria, Va. and Huntsville, Ala. For more information, please visit https://www.allencontrolsystems.com.