Diverge Health Selects Vim to Accelerate Value-Based Care Performance Across Medicaid Populations

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vim, a leading technology company powering connected clinical workflows for value-based care, today announced a new partnership with Diverge Health, a value-based care organization focused on supporting primary care providers serving Medicaid and underserved populations.

Operating across Michigan, Ohio, New York, and Illinois, Diverge Health partners with several national and regional health plans to drive improved outcomes through care model innovation, analytics, workflow optimization, and risk adjustment support. With thousands of attributed lives and a highly fragmented EHR landscape, Diverge sought a scalable, embedded technology solution to unify data and reduce administrative burden for its provider network.

"Diverge Health is looking forward to working with Vim to unify and simplify quality gap closure workflows in our multi-payor environment so that our network providers can spend more time serving their patients,” said Craig Gaites, COO of Diverge.

Under this partnership, Diverge will implement Vim’s Care Insights solution to surface risk and quality opportunities directly within provider workflows. By integrating actionable insights at the point of care, Diverge aims to improve quality and risk performance across its affiliated practices by driving gap closure and reducing administrative burden.

“Diverge Health is building an exceptional model for improving outcomes in Medicaid and underserved populations,” said Josh Stern, CBO at Vim. “Their focus on enabling providers through technology and design aligns perfectly with Vim’s mission to bring intelligence directly into the EHR workflow. Together, we’re creating a connected experience that simplifies complex work and helps drive real results for patients and providers alike.”

The partnership supports Diverge’s broader strategy to improve risk adjustment accuracy, close care gaps, and strengthen performance in value-based contracts. Future opportunities include leveraging Vim’s capabilities to support additional use cases such as emergency department diversion, referral optimization, and medication review and reconciliation.

About Diverge Health

Founded in 2022, Diverge Health supports primary care providers to extend their reach and better serve Medicaid patients. Through innovative value-based care programs, analytics, and operational support, Diverge partners with payers to help affiliated practices deliver high-quality, equitable care to patients across Michigan, Ohio, New York, and Illinois.

About Vim

Vim builds healthcare infrastructure for the real world. As a next-generation developer platform, Vim connects providers, payers, EHRs, and digital health innovators through a shared workflow layer that lives directly in the clinical moment. From surfacing care gaps and automating chart retrieval to enabling third-party apps powered by AI, Vim brings intelligence to the point of care without disruption. Vim’s platform is trusted by leading health plans, provider organizations, and technology partners to reduce friction, improve performance, and turn intent into action across the healthcare ecosystem. Vim is on a mission to fix what’s broken by embedding the tools healthcare actually needs right where they’re needed most. Learn more at getvim.com.