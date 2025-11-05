365 Data Centers Unveils AI-Enabled Platform in Partnership with Robot Network

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--365 Data Centers (“365”), a leading provider of network-centric colocation, network, cloud, and other managed services, announces today a transformative partnership with Robot Network to provide enterprise customers with new private cloud AI solutions. Hosted in 365’s cloud, the new Robot capability will support small-language models, analytics, reporting, business intelligence, custom capabilities, and cost optimization This partnership introduces an entirely new infrastructure pattern in which colocation facilities become the optimization layer for AI.

Building on 365’s strong foundation in colocation, network, and cloud services, this fusion of infrastructure and AI enables intelligent operations at the edge, handling more than 90% of workloads entirely within the data center and leveraging high-density AI at the cores only for the remaining few percent that demand it. The result is a new class of hybrid AI infrastructure that transforms colocation from passive hosting into an active optimization layer, reducing total AI operating costs and enabling agentic AI to run securely within 10-50 kW footprints, dramatically increasing revenue per watt for colocation and data centers.

“Our objective is to meet AI where colocation, connectivity and cloud converge,” said Derek Gillespie, CEO of 365 Data Centers. “This platform will provide seamless integration and economies of scale for our customers and partners giving them access to AI that is purpose-built for their business initiatives.”

This joint offering introduces initial use cases for enterprise clients, enabled by a proprietary AI chat (GPT) platform that integrates small and large language models to revolutionize how AI is adopted.

“We’re excited to partner with 365 Data Centers to bring this unique offering to market,” said Jacob Guedalia, CEO of Robot Network. “365 is a forward-thinking partner with best-in-class colocation capabilities and deep operational expertise. By leveraging their infrastructure together with our proprietary stack – optimized for AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GPUs – we’re delivering a trusted platform that helps customers unlock the full potential of AI. Our system harnesses small AI models from market-leading firms such as Meta, OpenAI, and Grok to make advanced AI accessible and affordable for millions of enterprises.”

Through this partnership and platform launch, 365 is reinforcing its role as a pioneering infrastructure-as-a-service provider, enabling enterprise customers to unlock data-driven advantages and transition confidently into an AI-enabled operational model. The company remains committed to empowering customers to transform their IT environments with flexibility, security, and insight, driving long-term value across every stage of digital transformation.

For more information about 365 Data Centers and Robot Network’s services, please visit https://365datacenters.com and https://rbtnetwork.com.

About 365 Data Centers

365 Data Centers is a leading provider of hybrid Data Center solutions in 20 primarily edge markets. Along with network-centric Data Centers in Alpharetta (GA), Aurora (CO), Boca Raton (FL), Bridgewater (NJ), Buffalo (NY), Carlstadt (NJ), Chicago (IL), Commack (NY), Detroit (MI), Fort Lauderdale (FL), Herndon (VA), Nashville (TN), Marlborough (MA), Philadelphia-University City (PA), Philadelphia Downtown (PA), New York City (NY), Rancho Cordova (CA), Richardson (TX), Smyrna (GA), and Tampa (FL), the company also operates a resilient, low latency, nationwide fiber network and four cloud regions. 365 serves more than 1,400 customers.

365’s robust, carrier-neutral ecosystem and secure, reliable edge colocation, network connectivity, internet access, DRaaS, BaaS, cloud computing and storage, and business continuity services help organizations reduce costs, drive innovation, and improve their customer experience. 365 Data Centers supports mission-critical application infrastructure by providing industry leading Service Level Agreement protections and adhering to industry standards such as HIPAA, PCI DSS, SOC 1 Type 2, SOC 2 Type 2, SSAE 18, and ISAE 3402. 365 Data Centers’ corporate office is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut. For more information, please visit https://365datacenters.com.

About Robot Network

Robot delivers Mission Control at the Edge—a lean, purpose-built platform for running intelligent AI with precision and efficiency. By leveraging small models deployed at the edge, Robot gives enterprises the full power of AI without the complexity or cost of hyperscalers. The platform transforms unstructured AI into governed, auditable, and compliant automated workflows while maintaining simplicity and cost-effectiveness. Designed with data sovereignty, blockchain-backed verification, and security at its core, Robot enables organizations across finance, healthcare, supply chain, and e-commerce to deploy scalable, mission-ready AI responsibly.

Founded by a team from Meta, Caltech, the Hebrew University, Weizmann Institute of Science, and MIT, Robot combines deep research pedigree with real-world engineering experience to redefine how AI is deployed and governed at the edge.