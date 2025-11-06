Trex Expands Distribution Collaboration With SBP in the Midwest

WINCHESTER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX), the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and residential railing products, is expanding its relationship with Specialty Building Products (SBP) in Michigan. SBP will now provide state-wide distribution coverage out of its Jackson and Traverse City Amerhart distribution centers.

This expansion builds on the success of the long-standing Trex-SBP national collaboration. The expansion of Amerhart’s distribution coverage in Michigan enhances Trex’s market coverage and further ensures that our channel partners will have market leading access for all our decking and railing products.

“As one of our largest national distributors, SBP and its Amerhart branches were the natural choice for this expansion in Michigan,” said Kevin Brennan, vice president of North American professional sales for Trex. “The Midwest has always been Trex territory, and we are confident that continued investments in our distribution footprint through leading companies like SBP will further our growth for years to come.”

“Trex is known industry wide as the premier outdoor living innovator and manufacturer,” said Ashley Kay, chief commercial officer at Specialty Building Products. “For more than 20 years we’ve experienced this firsthand across our other geographies. Today, we look forward to growing together in Michigan and view this as a great vote of confidence in our future together.”

SBP and Trex have built their distribution relationship over several decades, creating a strong national network plus Canada. SBP is a leading provider of building materials in North America, with a deep understanding of the market and a commitment to delivering high-quality products.

Trex boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. For more information, visit Trex.com. To learn more about SBP, go to https://www.specialtybuildingproducts.com/.

About Trex Company

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and residential railing, and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. Boasting the industry’s strongest distribution network, Trex sells products through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking* 5 Years in a Row (2021-2025). The company also holds a place on Barron’s list of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies (2024 and 2025), was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 by Newsweek, ranked as one of the 100 Best ESG Companies by Investor’s Business Daily, and named the Sustainable Brand Leader in the decking category by Green Builder Media for the 15th consecutive year. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), X (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

*2021-2025 DISCLAIMER: Trex received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2021-2025 America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking studies. Study results are based on the experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

About Specialty Building Products

Specialty Building Products is at the core of the value chain for high value specialty building materials. SBP provides sales, marketing, manufacturing, assembly, customization, finishing and logistics solutions that bring a wide range of high value, SKU-intensive, and logistically complicated specialty building products to dealers serving the repair and remodel ("R&R") and new construction marketplaces. Our best-in-class operations service the most respected manufacturers of the best and most innovative brands in the building products industry and local, regional, and national building material dealers, national one step distributors, national retail chains, and industrial and OEM manufacturers. More information can be found at www.specialtybuildingproducts.com.