The Glenlivet 55 Legacy Experience, by Park Hyatt Chicago: A One-of-One Holiday Gift

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This holiday season, Park Hyatt Chicago presents The Glenlivet 55 Legacy Experience, a singular offering centered on The Glenlivet 55 Year Old – Edition No. 1 of The Eternal Collection. Matured for more than half a century to commemorate The Glenlivet’s 200-year anniversary, this whisky represents the pinnacle of the distillery’s art and heritage.

Only 100 bottles exist worldwide, with just 14 allocated to the United States, and a single one available in Illinois, exclusively through Park Hyatt Chicago.

Recently named the #1 Best Hotel in Chicago by Travel + Leisure and #3 Best Hotel in the U.S. by Condé Nast Traveler, Park Hyatt Chicago provides the ideal setting for this unparalleled offering. Once reserved, it will never be offered again. Guests not only enjoy the full experience, but also retain ownership of The Glenlivet 55 Year Old, delivered to their home at the conclusion of their stay.

It is the ultimate holiday gift for the collector, the connoisseur, and the giver who seeks something truly timeless.

The experience includes:

The Glenlivet 55 Year Old (700ml), with the official trunk, stand, crystal glassware, and custom pipette – delivered to your home after the stay

Two-night stay in the Two Bedroom Presidential Suite with sweeping views of Lake Michigan, for up to four guests

Ceremonial presentation of The Glenlivet 55, served by a Glenlivet ambassador

Six-course tasting menu at NoMI restaurant, paired with The Glenlivet’s rarest expressions and guided by a Glenlivet ambassador

Private appointment at Burdeen’s on Oak Street, with a $10,000 credit toward a rare timepiece

Eight hours of private chauffeured service by DS Luxury

“This collaboration with The Glenlivet marks a rare moment where legacy, artistry, and hospitality converge,” said Corinna Wenks, General Manager of Park Hyatt Chicago. “The Glenlivet 55 Legacy Experience is more than a stay – it is an encounter with time itself.”

To submit a reservation inquiry, visit HERE. View the full 2025 Holiday Guide.

About Park Hyatt Chicago

Park Hyatt Chicago offers guests personalized experiences and best-in-class service in the heart of downtown. Its 182 guestrooms and suites, featuring art and sweeping views of Lake Michigan, create a serene residential retreat. Home to NoMI Kitchen, Lounge, and Garden, the hotel highlights seasonal, locally sourced ingredients and a range of wellness amenities including NoMI Spa, a 24-hour fitness center, and lap pool.

For more information, visit parkhyattchicago.com. Follow @ParkHyattChicago on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. For NoMI, visit nomichicago.com. Follow @NoMIChicago on Facebook and Instagram.