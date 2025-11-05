MISSION BBQ Joins ezCater to Scale Its Catering Program and Serve America's Workplaces

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ezCater, the #1 food tech platform for workplaces in the US, today announced that MISSION BBQ has joined its platform to grow the brand's catering program. All 152 MISSION BBQ locations are now available on ezCater, marking the restaurant’s first appearance on a third-party marketplace.

MISSION BBQ joined ezCater to reach high-value business customers across the country — from offices and distribution centers to hospitals, universities, and sports teams. The relationship gives the fast-casual restaurant access to large workplace food orders without the costs of building a corporate sales team.

MISSION BBQ is known for its active commitment to honoring America's military service members, police officers, and firefighters. Their launch on ezCater comes just before Veterans Day, offering workplaces a meaningful way to show appreciation for their teams while supporting a mission-driven restaurant.

"By partnering with ezCater, we are unlocking a significant new revenue stream, while deepening our mission to serve great food and honor those who serve,” said Bill Kraus, Founder, MISSION BBQ. "It is the most efficient way to expand our catering program and bring our barbecue to workplaces for team lunches, meetings, events, and more.”

The average order value for MISSION BBQ ezCater orders is more than $430. MISSION BBQ expects this channel to become a key growth driver for the brand, with ezCater orders becoming as much as 3% of their total business.

"The role of food in the workplace has fundamentally changed from a simple perk to a critical way to build a better on-site experience," said Cindy Klein Roche, Chief Growth Officer, ezCater. "We're thrilled to bring MISSION BBQ to workplaces nationwide because they reliably deliver the kind of memorable meals that help our customers build a stronger, more connected culture."

Workplaces can place catering orders from MISSION BBQ by visiting ezcater.com or using the ezCater app. For independent operators and national restaurant chains looking to grow and manage their catering businesses, visit https://www.ezcater.com/grow.

About ezCater

ezCater is the #1 food tech platform for workplaces in the US. The company makes it easy for any organization to manage its food needs and order from over 100,000 restaurants nationwide. For workplaces, ezCater provides flexible and scalable solutions for everything from recurring employee meals to one-off meetings, all backed by beyond helpful 24/7 service and business-grade reliability. For restaurant partners, ezCater helps grow their business by bringing them more orders and new high-value customers. To learn more, visit www.ezcater.com.

About MISSION BBQ

MISSION BBQ opened its doors for business on September 11, 2011, 10 years after the world changed. We believe there is nothing more American than BBQ. And nobody more American than the brave men and women who have sworn to protect and serve Our Communities and Our Country. We do what we do for the love of our soldiers, firefighters, police officers, and first responders—all our loved ones in service. We set across this great land from Texas to Kansas City, the Carolinas to St. Louis...to discover the secrets of great BBQ. Every day we strive to serve you authentic BBQ made from the freshest, most delectable ingredients, and serve it to you in a patriotic dining room filled with tributes to those who’ve made Our Country great, given to us by the people who earned them. Stop by at 12 noon as we sing Our National Anthem. Everyday. For more information about MISSION BBQ: http://mission-bbq.com/