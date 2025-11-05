AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Positive for Tower Bonding and Surety Co., Inc.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlook to positive from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and the Long-Term ICR of “bb” (Fair) of Tower Bonding and Surety Co., Inc. (Tower Bonding) (San Juan, PR). The outlook of the FSR is stable.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Tower Bonding’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as adequate, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management.

The revision of the Long-Term ICR outlook to positive from stable reflects the improvement in Tower Bonding’s balance sheet strength metrics from operating profitability. Overall risk-adjusted capitalization and improving balance sheet metrics have benefited from the company’s consistent operating profitability. Tower Bonding has produced profitable pre-tax operating results in each of the previous five years and through the first half of 2025, largely driven by underwriting income supplemented by investment income.

Positive rating action could occur with continued improvement in the balance sheet strength metrics over the intermediate term.

