Viant Named the Ad Platform Partner for Molson Coors

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leader in CTV and AI-powered programmatic advertising, today announced a multi-year partnership designating Viant as the Advertising Platform for Molson Coors Beverage Company, beginning in 2026.

This new partnership will enable Molson Coors to activate and scale its first-party data across programmatic channels, powered by Viant’s industry-leading Household ID and identity infrastructure along with proven expertise in data-driven media execution. Viant was selected for its long-standing leadership in identity, CTV and AI innovation, establishing it as the trusted partner to drive measurable business outcomes for the Molson Coors brand portfolio.

“Viant will provide Molson Coors with a future-proofed Household ID and identity spine that will power our marketing effectiveness and ambitions in 2026 and beyond,” said Brad Feinberg, VP of Media, Digital, and eCommerce, Molson Coors Beverage Company. “Their transparency, innovation, and leadership make Viant the right DSP partner as Molson Coors continues to lean into the power of data driven marketing to drive digital transformation."

Together, Viant and Molson Coors are coining a new standard for programmatic performance called “Findability” — the ability to connect brands with the right legal drinking age audiences responsibly and at scale, going beyond traditional match rates. This shared commitment ensures that every impression delivers measurable value, while reinforcing Molson Coors’ legacy of creatively effective brand-building through precision and innovation.

“Molson Coors is setting the bar for data-driven marketing and performance,” said Tim Vanderhook, CEO and Co-Founder of Viant. “Through our shared vision, we’re enabling one of the world’s most iconic brand portfolios to effectively reach the right audiences with the right message — transparently, responsibly, and at scale.”

This partnership reflects Viant’s continued growth as the trusted advertising platform for brands prioritizing identity, transparency, and measurable outcomes. Looking ahead, Viant and Molson Coors plan to explore new opportunities in driving innovation in CTV advertising and outcomes measurement, leveraging their shared data expertise to drive the next generation of addressable advertising.

ABOUT VIANT

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) is a leader in AI-powered programmatic advertising, dedicated to driving innovation in digital marketing. Viant’s omnichannel platform built for CTV allows marketers to plan, execute and measure their campaigns with unmatched precision and efficiency. With the launch of ViantAI, Viant is building the future of fully autonomous advertising solutions, empowering advertisers to achieve their boldest goals. Viant was recently awarded Best Demand-Side Platform by MarTech Breakthrough, Great Place to Work® certification and received the Business Intelligence Group’s AI Excellence Award. Learn more at viantinc.com.

ABOUT MOLSON COORS

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Original, Molson Canadian, Carling and Ožujsko to our above premium brands including Madrí Excepcional, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgian White and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, to our economy and value brands like Miller High Life and Keystone Light, we produce many beloved and iconic beers. While Molson Coors’ history is rooted in beer, we offer a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits like Five Trail whiskey and non-alcoholic beverages like ZOA Energy. As a business, our ambition is to be the first choice for our people, our consumers and our customers, with a wide range of products available to meet a wide range of consumer segments and occasions.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through its Americas and EMEA&APAC reporting segments and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange.

To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.