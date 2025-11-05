BenefitHub & Southern Guaranty Insurance Company (SGIC) Announce Expansion of Benefits and Retirement Services

CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Guaranty Insurance Company (SGIC) has emerged as a leading Insurance & Technology Company in the U.S., today announcing a new partnership with BenefitHub that broadens BenefitHub’s voluntary benefits offerings to its millions of members, making securing health insurance and retirement services easier than ever.

"The integration of our education & application systems with BenefitHub’s world-class platform eliminates friction in the enrollment process while taking the mystery out of employee and member benefits.” Share

BenefitHub is a global leader in technology-driven employee perks and benefits, supporting the world’s largest companies in today’s rising cost environment. Through its new partnership with SGIC, BenefitHub adds enhanced insurance offerings, marketing support, and expanded distribution—combining online policy binding with white-glove concierge service—into its award-winning platform.

“As a recognized pioneer in employee benefits, our legacy is built on delivering best-in-class products and services to millions of employees and members worldwide,” said Jeffrey Litvack, Chief Executive Officer of BenefitHub. “Our partnership with SGIC strengthens our mission by expanding the range of exclusive benefits available to our members. We are committed to providing solutions that align with their budgets, lifestyles, and life stages.”

"We're thrilled to partner with an industry trailblazer like BenefitHub and look forward to being an essential complement to the company's offerings to millions of employees and members," said SGIC, CRO Mark Chibbaro. "The integration of our education & application systems with BenefitHub’s world-class platform eliminates friction in the enrollment process while taking the mystery out of employee and member benefits.”

About SGIC

Southern Guaranty Insurance Company (SGIC) is a rapidly growing innovator in the Accident & Health (A&H) insurance marketplace. Known for its technology-driven approach and commitment to customer service, SGIC delivers tailored insurance solutions that meet the evolving needs of individuals and organizations across the United States.

About BenefitHub

BenefitHub is the leading cloud-based marketplace and platform for voluntary benefits and perks and is fully customizable to meet the unique needs of organizations. Trusted by five of the top ten largest employers in the U.S. and embraced by 36% of Fortune 50 companies, BenefitHub is deployed across more than 17,000 client organizations globally, serving over 10 million employees. Through BenefitHub, employees gain exclusive access to a diverse range of discounts, voluntary benefits, and perks, including millions of discounted event tickets, local deals, restaurant offerings, and special rates on essential services like cell phone plans and auto insurance. The marketplace includes over 300,000 vendor partnerships who enjoy privileged access to, and who connect with, our exclusive network of millions of engaged employees and buyers. BenefitHub is also endorsed and marketed by most of the top employee benefit brokers in the U.S.