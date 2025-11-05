Hawaii Pacific Alliance for Worldwide Advancement and WATT Fuel Cell Partner to Deliver Clean Energy Residential Microgrids for Hawaii

MT. PLEASANT, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WATT Fuel Cell Corporation and the Hawaii Pacific Alliance for Worldwide Advancement (HIPAWA), a Native Hawaiian- and Polynesian-led consortium helping clean energy and climate technologies scale, today announced a purchase agreement for an initial eight demonstration microgrid systems. These systems will deliver affordable, reliable, and sustainable power to Hawaiian households.

The new demonstration systems, based on HIPAWA’s “Utility Lite” model, will integrate the WATT HOME propane-powered fuel cell system along with solar and battery energy storage for 24/7 reliability. This combination is designed to lower energy bills and ensure resilient power during outages—helping Hawaii’s families and communities thrive.

Today’s purchase agreement is the first step toward a broader systems supply agreement between HIPAWA and WATT. HIPAWA has executed a letter of intent with WATT, which will make more than 5,000 clean hybrid energy systems available in Hawaii over the next three years. This larger rollout will help Hawaii reach its renewable energy goals while delivering immediate savings and reliability to local communities.

With the WATT HOME system, Hawaiian residences will be capable of acting as their own power plant, generating the power right at home, where it’s needed most. The systems will also be capable of providing power back to the grid, when needed. With over 5,000 systems, this will represent the potential for over 350 MWh of energy available each day to improve Hawaiian grid reliability.

“This first order is more than just eight systems—it’s the beginning of a movement,” said AJ Perkins, President of HIPAWA. “We are creating a model for clean, affordable energy that families across Hawaii can count on. These demonstration units will prove what’s possible, and they set the stage for thousands more.”

With HIPAWA’s Utility Lite model, communities will have access to power that is expected to be about 50% lower cost than utility power through a power purchase agreement (PPA). Homeowners will pay no upfront costs and can lower their power costs with added reliability during grid outages with WATT’s hybrid fuel cell system.

“These initial demonstration hybrid WATT HOME units will touch the most vulnerable communities first,” said Keoni Ford, President of DIBS Hawaii and Executive Director of Hawaii’s Carbon Capture Storage and Utilization (CCSU) Consortium. “This partnership bridges the gap between our most available and abundant fuel source — propane — and a fuel cell technology that puts firm clean energy resilience in the hands of the local homeowner.”

WATT and HIPAWA have joined forces to deliver a powerful combination of resilience, reliability, and affordability. By integrating the propane-fueled WATT HOME fuel cell system with solar and battery storage, they’ll deliver a next-generation energy solution that sets a new standard.

“This partnership is about giving people peace of mind,” added Danielle Ramaley, Chief Commercial Officer of WATT Fuel Cell. “With solar, storage, and our WATT HOME fuel cell system working together, WATT has created a Working All the Time™ clean energy solution. Customers will know their lights will stay on and their costs will stay down. We’re proud to join HIPAWA in bringing this vision to life for Hawaii.”

About HIPAWA

HIPAWA is a Hawaii-based energy solutions company dedicated to delivering affordable, resilient, and community-centered microgrid systems tailored to the islands’ unique needs.

About WATT Fuel Cell

(www.wattfuelcell.com) WATT Fuel Cell is a manufacturer and developer of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (“SOFC”) stacks and systems that operate on common, readily available fuels such as propane and natural gas. WATT’s proprietary, patented additive manufacturing process (AMP) has allowed it to produce commercially viable SOFC products for small-scale and remote power applications. WATT’s Hybrid Power Management system works in tandem with renewable power sources (solar and wind) and energy storage to provide quiet, efficient, affordable, and environmentally responsible energy solutions prioritizing a return on investment for customers across the globe.